EQS-Adhoc: United Internet and Warburg Pincus announce price range and offer structure for Initial Public Offering of IONOS Group SE

United Internet and Warburg Pincus announce price range and offer structure for Initial Public Offering of IONOS Group SE



Montabaur, January 27, 2023. United Internet AG (United Internet) and WP XII Venture Holdings II SCSp (WP XII), an affiliate of Warburg Pincus (together Warburg Pincus), the shareholders of IONOS Group SE (75.1% and 24.9%, respectively), have set the framework for the envisaged initial public offering (IPO) of IONOS Group SE (together with its subsidiaries IONOS) and the admission to trading of its shares to the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).

The price range for the IONOS shares has been set at EUR 18.50 to EUR 22.50 per share.

The offering is expected to consist of public offering in Germany and private placements in certain jurisdictions outside of Germany. United Internet and Warburg Pincus are each offering 15% of their respective holdings, translating into 15,771,000 ordinary registered shares with no par value from the holdings of United Internet AG and 5,229,000 ordinary registered shares with no par value from the holdings of Warburg Pincus (Base Shares). Up to 3,150,000 additional existing ordinary registered shares with no par value from the holdings of United Internet and WP XII may be offered to cover potential over-allotments (together with the Base Shares, the Offer Shares). The free float following the IPO, assuming placement of all Offer Shares, would be 17.3%. Depending on the final offer price and assuming placement of all Offer Shares, United Internet would receive gross proceeds of between EUR 336 million and EUR 408 million, while the total proceeds from the IPO are expected to be between EUR 447 million and EUR 543 million. The final offer price and allocation of the Offer Shares will be determined at the end of the bookbuilding process.

Subject to the approval of the prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin), the offer period, during which purchase orders can be submitted, is expected to commence on January 30, 2023, and end on February 7, 2023. The first day of trading for IONOS Group SEs shares is expected on February 8, 2023. The commencement of the public offering in Germany is subject to the approval of the prospectus by BaFin and its publication, which is expected today.

Following the approval by BaFin, the prospectus and additional information will be published on IONOS Group SEs website at www.ionos-group.com.

About United Internet

With around 27 million fee-based customer contracts and 40 million ad-financed free accounts, United Internet AG is a leading European internet specialist. At the heart of United Internet is a high-performance Internet Factory with approx. 10,300 employees, of which approx.3,600 are engaged in product management, development and data centers. In addition to the high sales strength of its established brands (such as 1&1, GMX, WEB.DE, IONOS, STRATO, and 1&1 Versatel), United Internet stands for outstanding operational excellence with around 67 million customer accounts worldwide.

