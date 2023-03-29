|
29.03.2023 20:40:53
EQS-Adhoc: United Internet with successful fiscal year 2022
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Montabaur, March 29, 2023. United Internet AG can look back on a successful fiscal year 2022. In the reporting period, the company continued to make investments in new customer contracts and the expansion of existing customer relationships, and thus in sustainable growth. The total number of fee-based customer contracts was raised by 730,000 to 27.46 million contracts. Of this amount, 350,000 contracts were added in the Consumer Access segment (+600,000 operating growth less -250,000 contracts due to the German Telecommunications Act effect) and 260,000 contracts in the Business Applications segment. A further 120,000 contracts were gained in the Consumer Applications segment. Ad-financed free accounts rose by 40,000 to 40.31 million.
Consolidated sales grew by 4.8% in the fiscal year 2022, from EUR 5,646.2 million in the previous year to EUR 5,915.1 million.
Prior-year earnings were impacted by a (non-period) positive effect of EUR +39.4 million. Without consideration of this earnings effect and additionally adjusted for preparation costs for the IONOS IPO (EUR -3.0 million in 2021 and EUR -8.8 million in 2022), as well as non-cash valuation effects from derivatives (EUR +4.9 million in 2021 and EUR -0.5 million in 2022), the Groups key earnings figures for 2022 developed as follows: EBITDA rose by 0.7%, from EUR 1,262.4 million in the previous year to EUR 1,271.8 million, and EBIT by 0.3% from EUR 788.6 million to EUR 790.7 million.
These earnings figures include a planned increase in expenses of EUR -13.8 million (EUR -37.9 million in 2021 and EUR -51.7 million in 2022) for the construction of 1&1s mobile network as well as EUR -32.4 million for additional marketing activities of IONOS to raise brand awareness in its most important European markets. Earnings also include increased electricity costs of EUR -22.4 million.
Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) fell from EUR 2.11 in the previous year to EUR 2.00 (adjusted for the non-period positive effect on earnings in 2021, the IPO costs of IONOS, and the valuation effects from derivatives in 2021 and 2022). This decline in EPS was mainly due to a year-on-year decrease in the financial result, which was impacted in part by the subsequent measurement of financial derivatives (EPS effect: EUR -0.03; prior year: EUR +0.02), as well as with regard to the result from associated companies the prorated negative result of Kublai GmbH, which was only partially included in the comparative figures for 2021 as the takeover of Tele Columbus AG was only completed during the course of the previous year (EPS effect: EUR -0.19; prior year: EUR -0.13).
Dividend
On the basis of the figures for 2022, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of United Internet AG will propose to pay a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share for the fiscal year 2022 (prior year: also EUR 0.50) at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 17, 2023. Based on around 172.8 million shares with dividend entitlement at present, the total dividend payment for fiscal year 2022 would amount to approx. EUR 86.4 million. The dividend payout ratio corresponds to approx. 23% of adjusted consolidated net income for 2022 after minority interests (EUR 374.1 million) and thus lies within the range targeted by the Groups dividend policy.
Outlook 2023
For the fiscal year 2023, the company expects sales to increase to approx. EUR 6.2 billion (prior year: EUR 5.915 billion). EBITDA is likely to be on a par with the previous year (prior year: EUR 1.272 billion). This includes approx. EUR -120 million (prior year: EUR -52 million) for the rollout of 1&1s mobile network. Due in particular to the network rollout and the expansion of the fiber-optic network to connect the 5G antennas and provide coverage in additional expansion areas, capital expenditures (excluding possible M&A transactions) are expected to increase to approx. EUR 800 million (prior year: EUR 681 million).
An overview of all key figures and the Annual Financial Statements 2022 (as of March 30, 2023) are available online at www.united-internet.de.
Contact partner
United Internet AG
Note
In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual financial statements and interim statements of United Internet AG, as well as its ad-hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin and free cash flow. Information on the use, definition and calculation of these performance measures is provided in the Annual Financial Statements 2022 of United Internet AG on page 27.
29-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|United Internet AG
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1100
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1013
|E-mail:
|info@united-internet.de
|Internet:
|www.united-internet.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005089031
|WKN:
|508903
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1596047
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1596047 29-March-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu United Internet AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu United Internet AGmehr Analysen
|30.03.23
|United Internet Buy
|UBS AG
|30.03.23
|United Internet Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.03.23
|United Internet Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.03.23
|United Internet Buy
|UBS AG
|02.03.23
|United Internet Buy
|Warburg Research
|30.03.23
|United Internet Buy
|UBS AG
|30.03.23
|United Internet Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.03.23
|United Internet Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.03.23
|United Internet Buy
|UBS AG
|02.03.23
|United Internet Buy
|Warburg Research
|30.03.23
|United Internet Buy
|UBS AG
|30.03.23
|United Internet Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.03.23
|United Internet Buy
|UBS AG
|02.03.23
|United Internet Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.01.23
|United Internet Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|30.03.23
|United Internet Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.02.23
|United Internet Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|11.01.23
|United Internet Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.12.22
|United Internet Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.11.22
|United Internet Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|United Internet AG
|15,72
|-4,12%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich höher aus dem Donnerstaghandel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Donnerstagshandel deutliche Zuwächse. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit Aufschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost legten überwiegend zu.