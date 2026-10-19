United Labels Aktie

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WKN: 548956 / ISIN: DE0005489561

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19.10.2026 13:20:33

EQS-Adhoc: United Labels AG: Nexia GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft will not act as auditor for the 2026 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: United Labels AG / Key word(s): Other
United Labels AG: Nexia GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft will not act as auditor for the 2026 financial year

19-Oct-2026 / 13:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement by United Labels AG dated 19 October 2026
ISIN: DE 0005489561, WKN: 548956, Ticker: ULC

 

United Labels AG: Nexia GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft will not act as auditor for the 2026 financial year

Münster, 19 October 2026. United Labels AG (ISIN: DE 0005489561, WKN: 548956) announces that Nexia GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Düsseldorf, which was elected by the Annual General Meeting on 26 August 2026, has informed the Company that it is not available to audit the Company’s annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2026 financial year.

The Company will now examine how a new auditor for the annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2026 financial year will be appointed.

 

Contact: United Labels AG, Gildenstr. 6, 48157 Münster, Tel.: +49 251-3221-0, www.unitedlabels.com

Investor Relations & Financial Media:

Meister Consulting GmbH, Tobias Meister, T +49 2983 908121, M +49 170 2939080, meister@meisterconsult.com



End of Inside Information

19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: United Labels AG
Gildenstr. 6
48157 Münster
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)25 132 21-0
E-mail: info@unitedlabels.com
Internet: www.unitedlabels.com
ISIN: DE0005489561
WKN: 548956
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299000WCG41FM5SV917
EQS News ID: 2418082

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2418082  19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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