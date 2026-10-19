EQS-Adhoc: United Labels AG: Nexia GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft will not act as auditor for the 2026 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: United Labels AG / Key word(s): Other

United Labels AG: Nexia GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft will not act as auditor for the 2026 financial year



19-Oct-2026 / 13:20 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement by United Labels AG dated 19 October 2026

ISIN: DE 0005489561, WKN: 548956, Ticker: ULC

United Labels AG: Nexia GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft will not act as auditor for the 2026 financial year

Münster, 19 October 2026. United Labels AG (ISIN: DE 0005489561, WKN: 548956) announces that Nexia GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Düsseldorf, which was elected by the Annual General Meeting on 26 August 2026, has informed the Company that it is not available to audit the Company’s annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2026 financial year.

The Company will now examine how a new auditor for the annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2026 financial year will be appointed.

Contact: United Labels AG, Gildenstr. 6, 48157 Münster, Tel.: +49 251-3221-0, www.unitedlabels.com

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