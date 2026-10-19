United Labels Aktie
WKN: 548956 / ISIN: DE0005489561
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19.10.2026 13:20:33
EQS-Adhoc: United Labels AG: Nexia GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft will not act as auditor for the 2026 financial year
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EQS-Ad-hoc: United Labels AG / Key word(s): Other
Ad hoc announcement by United Labels AG dated 19 October 2026
United Labels AG: Nexia GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft will not act as auditor for the 2026 financial year
Münster, 19 October 2026. United Labels AG (ISIN: DE 0005489561, WKN: 548956) announces that Nexia GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Düsseldorf, which was elected by the Annual General Meeting on 26 August 2026, has informed the Company that it is not available to audit the Company’s annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2026 financial year.
The Company will now examine how a new auditor for the annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2026 financial year will be appointed.
Contact: United Labels AG, Gildenstr. 6, 48157 Münster, Tel.: +49 251-3221-0, www.unitedlabels.com
Investor Relations & Financial Media:
Meister Consulting GmbH, Tobias Meister, T +49 2983 908121, M +49 170 2939080, meister@meisterconsult.com
End of Inside Information
19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|United Labels AG
|Gildenstr. 6
|48157 Münster
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)25 132 21-0
|E-mail:
|info@unitedlabels.com
|Internet:
|www.unitedlabels.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005489561
|WKN:
|548956
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299000WCG41FM5SV917
|EQS News ID:
|2418082
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2418082 19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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