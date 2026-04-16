EQS-Adhoc: United Labels AG: Postponement of the Publication of Financial Reports for the 2025 Fiscal Year

EQS-Ad-hoc: United Labels AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year

United Labels AG: Postponement of the Publication of Financial Reports for the 2025 Fiscal Year



16-Apr-2026 / 15:18 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement by United Labels AG dated April 16, 2026

ISIN: DE 0005489561, WKN: 548956, Ticker: ULC

United Labels AG: Postponement of the Publication of Financial Reports for the 2025 Fiscal Year

Muenster, April 16, 2026. United Labels AG (ISIN: DE 0005489561, WKN: 548956) hereby announces that the publication of the financial reports for the 2025 fiscal year, originally scheduled for April 2026, must be postponed. The reason for the postponement is a severe shortage of personnel in the financial accounting department. Consequently, the Executive Board had to conclude today that the planned publication date is no longer realistic

The financial reports are now scheduled to be published no later than June 10, 2026. The company will also provide information in accordance with its legal obligations by means of a preliminary announcement pursuant to Sections 114 and 117 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) as soon as the exact date is determined.

The complete annual financial statements and further explanations will then be provided with the publication of the annual report at: https://www.unitedlabels.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Contact: United Labels AG, Gildenstr. 6, 48157 Muenster, Tel.: +49 251-3221-0, www.unitedlabels.comDiese This email address is protected against spam bots! JavaScript must be enabled to view it. This email address is protected against spam bots! JavaScript must be enabled to view it.

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