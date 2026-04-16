United Labels Aktie
WKN: 548956 / ISIN: DE0005489561
|
16.04.2026 15:18:24
EQS-Adhoc: United Labels AG: Postponement of the Publication of Financial Reports for the 2025 Fiscal Year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: United Labels AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year
Ad hoc announcement by United Labels AG dated April 16, 2026
United Labels AG: Postponement of the Publication of Financial Reports for the 2025 Fiscal Year
Muenster, April 16, 2026. United Labels AG (ISIN: DE 0005489561, WKN: 548956) hereby announces that the publication of the financial reports for the 2025 fiscal year, originally scheduled for April 2026, must be postponed. The reason for the postponement is a severe shortage of personnel in the financial accounting department. Consequently, the Executive Board had to conclude today that the planned publication date is no longer realistic
The financial reports are now scheduled to be published no later than June 10, 2026. The company will also provide information in accordance with its legal obligations by means of a preliminary announcement pursuant to Sections 114 and 117 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) as soon as the exact date is determined.
The complete annual financial statements and further explanations will then be provided with the publication of the annual report at: https://www.unitedlabels.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Contact: United Labels AG, Gildenstr. 6, 48157 Muenster, Tel.: +49 251-3221-0, www.unitedlabels.comDiese This email address is protected against spam bots! JavaScript must be enabled to view it. This email address is protected against spam bots! JavaScript must be enabled to view it.
Investor Relations & Financial Media:
Meister Consulting GmbH, Tobias Meister, T +49 2983 908121, M +49 170 2939080, meister@meisterconsult.com
End of Inside Information
16-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|United Labels AG
|Gildenstr. 6
|48157 Münster
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)25 132 21-0
|E-mail:
|info@unitedlabels.com
|Internet:
|www.unitedlabels.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005489561
|WKN:
|548956
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2309900
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2309900 16-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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