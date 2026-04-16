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WKN: 548956 / ISIN: DE0005489561

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16.04.2026 15:18:24

EQS-Adhoc: United Labels AG: Postponement of the Publication of Financial Reports for the 2025 Fiscal Year

EQS-Ad-hoc: United Labels AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year
United Labels AG: Postponement of the Publication of Financial Reports for the 2025 Fiscal Year

16-Apr-2026 / 15:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement by United Labels AG dated April 16, 2026
ISIN: DE 0005489561, WKN: 548956, Ticker: ULC

 

United Labels AG: Postponement of the Publication of Financial Reports for the 2025 Fiscal Year

 

Muenster, April 16, 2026. United Labels AG (ISIN: DE 0005489561, WKN: 548956) hereby announces that the publication of the financial reports for the 2025 fiscal year, originally scheduled for April 2026, must be postponed. The reason for the postponement is a severe shortage of personnel in the financial accounting department. Consequently, the Executive Board had to conclude today that the planned publication date is no longer realistic 

The financial reports are now scheduled to be published no later than June 10, 2026. The company will also provide information in accordance with its legal obligations by means of a preliminary announcement pursuant to Sections 114 and 117 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) as soon as the exact date is determined.

 

The complete annual financial statements and further explanations will then be provided with the publication of the annual report at: https://www.unitedlabels.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte

 

Contact: United Labels AG, Gildenstr. 6, 48157 Muenster, Tel.: +49 251-3221-0, www.unitedlabels.comDiese This email address is protected against spam bots! JavaScript must be enabled to view it. This email address is protected against spam bots! JavaScript must be enabled to view it.

Investor Relations & Financial Media:

Meister Consulting GmbH, Tobias Meister, T +49 2983 908121, M +49 170 2939080, meister@meisterconsult.com



End of Inside Information

16-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: United Labels AG
Gildenstr. 6
48157 Münster
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)25 132 21-0
E-mail: info@unitedlabels.com
Internet: www.unitedlabels.com
ISIN: DE0005489561
WKN: 548956
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2309900

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2309900  16-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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