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WKN: 548956 / ISIN: DE0005489561

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09.06.2026 16:19:53

EQS-Adhoc: United Labels AG: Postponement of the Publication of Financial Reports for the 2025 Fiscal Year

EQS-Ad-hoc: United Labels AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year
United Labels AG: Postponement of the Publication of Financial Reports for the 2025 Fiscal Year

09-Jun-2026 / 16:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement by United Labels AG dated June 9, 2026
ISIN: DE 0005489561, WKN: 548956, Ticker: ULC

 

United Labels AG: Postponement of the Publication of Financial Reports for the 2025 Fiscal Year

Münster, June 9, 2026. United Labels AG (ISIN: DE 0005489561, WKN: 548956) hereby announces that the publication of the financial reports for the 2025 fiscal year, originally scheduled for June 10, 2026, has been postponed. The reason for the postponement is the availability of severely limited personnel resources in the accounting department.

The financial reports are now scheduled to be published by June 24, 2026, at the latest.

The preliminary financial results for the 2025 fiscal year were already published in an ad hoc announcement on May 27, 2025. There are no changes to the statements made therein regarding revenue and earnings.

The complete annual financial statements and further explanations will then be provided with the publication of the annual report at: https://www.unitedlabels.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Contact: United Labels AG, Gildenstr. 6, 48157 Münster, Tel.: +49 251-3221-0, www.unitedlabels.comDiese This email address is protected against spam bots! JavaScript must be enabled to view it. This email address is protected against spam bots! JavaScript must be enabled to view it.

Investor Relations & Financial Media:

Meister Consulting GmbH, Tobias Meister, T +49 2983 908121, M +49 170 2939080, meister@meisterconsult.com



End of Inside Information

09-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: United Labels AG
Gildenstr. 6
48157 Münster
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)25 132 21-0
E-mail: info@unitedlabels.com
Internet: www.unitedlabels.com
ISIN: DE0005489561
WKN: 548956
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2342558

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2342558  09-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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