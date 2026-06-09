EQS-Adhoc: United Labels AG: Postponement of the Publication of Financial Reports for the 2025 Fiscal Year

EQS-Ad-hoc: United Labels AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year

United Labels AG: Postponement of the Publication of Financial Reports for the 2025 Fiscal Year



09-Jun-2026 / 16:19 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement by United Labels AG dated June 9, 2026

ISIN: DE 0005489561, WKN: 548956, Ticker: ULC

United Labels AG: Postponement of the Publication of Financial Reports for the 2025 Fiscal Year

Münster, June 9, 2026. United Labels AG (ISIN: DE 0005489561, WKN: 548956) hereby announces that the publication of the financial reports for the 2025 fiscal year, originally scheduled for June 10, 2026, has been postponed. The reason for the postponement is the availability of severely limited personnel resources in the accounting department.

The financial reports are now scheduled to be published by June 24, 2026, at the latest.

The preliminary financial results for the 2025 fiscal year were already published in an ad hoc announcement on May 27, 2025. There are no changes to the statements made therein regarding revenue and earnings.

The complete annual financial statements and further explanations will then be provided with the publication of the annual report at: https://www.unitedlabels.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Contact: United Labels AG, Gildenstr. 6, 48157 Münster, Tel.: +49 251-3221-0, www.unitedlabels.comDiese This email address is protected against spam bots! JavaScript must be enabled to view it. This email address is protected against spam bots! JavaScript must be enabled to view it.

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