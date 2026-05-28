EQS-Adhoc: United Labels AG: Preliminary Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: United Labels AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year

United Labels AG: Preliminary Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2025



28-May-2026 / 16:32 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement by United Labels AG dated May 28, 2026

ISIN: DE 0005489561, WKN: 548956, Ticker: ULC

United Labels AG: Preliminary Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2025

United Labels Reports Significant Increase in Earnings

Consolidated revenue amounts to €21.5 million (previous year: €22.5 million)

EBIT rises by 55% to €1.7 million (previous year: €1.1 million)

Specialty Retail/E-Commerce segment drives further increase in gross profit margin

Münster, May 28, 2026. According to preliminary figures released today, United Labels AG (ISIN: DE 0005489561, WKN: 548956) achieved consolidated revenue of €21.5 million in the 2025 fiscal year. The 4.4% decline in revenue was due to lower revenues in the key account segment, which fell by 12.1%. In contrast, revenues in the specialty retail/e-commerce segment rose significantly by 24%. Revenues in the e-commerce business included in this segment rose by 16.7%, meaning that, as expected, this area continues to hold the greatest growth potential for the company. The revenue trend reflects the company’s strategy to accelerate its focus on specialty retail/e-commerce.

Due to the increase in higher-margin business, particularly in the specialty retail/e-commerce segment, the gross profit margin rose by 6.9 percentage points to 44.0% (previous year: 37.1%). Overall, consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 43% to €2.0 million (previous year: €1.4 million), and EBIT by 55% to €1.7 million (previous year: €1.1 million).

All of the Group’s operating companies closed the 2025 fiscal year with a net profit.

The order backlog as of December 31, 2025, increased by 20% to €10.2 million (previous year: €8.5 million).

For the current fiscal year 2026, the Group plans to expand its business with major customers and its brand portfolios, as well as, in particular, its own e-commerce business. Consequently, the Executive Board forecasts revenue growth and a further increase in operating profit for the current fiscal year 2026.

The complete annual financial statements and further explanations will be provided with the publication of the annual report in June 2026 at: https://www.unitedlabels.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Contact: United Labels AG, Gildenstr. 6, 48157 Münster, Tel.: +49 251-3221-0, www.unitedlabels.comDiese This email address is protected against spam bots! JavaScript must be enabled to view it. This email address is protected against spam bots! JavaScript must be enabled to view it.

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