United Labels Aktie
WKN: 548956 / ISIN: DE0005489561
|
28.05.2026 16:32:23
EQS-Adhoc: United Labels AG: Preliminary Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: United Labels AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year
Ad hoc announcement by United Labels AG dated May 28, 2026
United Labels AG: Preliminary Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2025
United Labels Reports Significant Increase in Earnings
Münster, May 28, 2026. According to preliminary figures released today, United Labels AG (ISIN: DE 0005489561, WKN: 548956) achieved consolidated revenue of €21.5 million in the 2025 fiscal year. The 4.4% decline in revenue was due to lower revenues in the key account segment, which fell by 12.1%. In contrast, revenues in the specialty retail/e-commerce segment rose significantly by 24%. Revenues in the e-commerce business included in this segment rose by 16.7%, meaning that, as expected, this area continues to hold the greatest growth potential for the company. The revenue trend reflects the company’s strategy to accelerate its focus on specialty retail/e-commerce.
Due to the increase in higher-margin business, particularly in the specialty retail/e-commerce segment, the gross profit margin rose by 6.9 percentage points to 44.0% (previous year: 37.1%). Overall, consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 43% to €2.0 million (previous year: €1.4 million), and EBIT by 55% to €1.7 million (previous year: €1.1 million).
All of the Group’s operating companies closed the 2025 fiscal year with a net profit.
The order backlog as of December 31, 2025, increased by 20% to €10.2 million (previous year: €8.5 million).
For the current fiscal year 2026, the Group plans to expand its business with major customers and its brand portfolios, as well as, in particular, its own e-commerce business. Consequently, the Executive Board forecasts revenue growth and a further increase in operating profit for the current fiscal year 2026.
The complete annual financial statements and further explanations will be provided with the publication of the annual report in June 2026 at: https://www.unitedlabels.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Contact: United Labels AG, Gildenstr. 6, 48157 Münster, Tel.: +49 251-3221-0, www.unitedlabels.comDiese This email address is protected against spam bots! JavaScript must be enabled to view it. This email address is protected against spam bots! JavaScript must be enabled to view it.
Investor Relations & Financial Media:
Meister Consulting GmbH, Tobias Meister, T +49 2983 908121, M +49 170 2939080, meister@meisterconsult.com
End of Inside Information
28-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|United Labels AG
|Gildenstr. 6
|48157 Münster
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)25 132 21-0
|E-mail:
|info@unitedlabels.com
|Internet:
|www.unitedlabels.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005489561
|WKN:
|548956
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2335378
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2335378 28-May-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu United Labels AG
|
28.05.26
|EQS-Adhoc: United Labels AG: Preliminary Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2025 (EQS Group)
|
28.05.26
|EQS-Adhoc: United Labels AG: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2025 (EQS Group)
|
18.05.26
|EQS-PVR: United Labels AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
15.05.26
|EQS-PVR: United Labels AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
16.04.26