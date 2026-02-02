Highlight Communications Aktie

WKN: 920299 / ISIN: CH0006539198

02.02.2026 07:01:04

EQS-Adhoc: Update of a release from 24/08/2025, 19:30 CET/CEST - Intended changes in the group structure at the level of the majority shareholder Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Other
Update of a release from 24/08/2025, 19:30 CET/CEST - Intended changes in the group structure at the level of the majority shareholder Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

02-Feb-2026 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Update of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Pratteln, 24 August 2025

Intended changes in the group structure at the level of the majority shareholder Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG (“HLEE”), the majority shareholder of Highlight Communications AG, plans a capital increase by which a new investor, CSL Mindset Ltd., will, under certain conditions, acquire a majority stake in HLEE through an equity investment of CHF 300 million.

Today, HLEE and its largest shareholders have agreed on a commitment letter (“Commitment Letter”) with CSL Mindset Ltd. (“Investor”), BVI, a company owned by the Clementy Schuman Legacy Foundation and a private investor. The Commitment Letter sets forth an equity investment by the Investor (“Committed Investment”) of CHF 300 million, corresponding to 25 million HLEE shares.

The capital increase at the level of HLEE is intended to strengthen HLEE's balance sheet, increase the equity, reduce the liabilities and optimize the group structure. After the intended capital increase and depending on the take-up in a rights offering (Ausübung von Bezugsrechten), the Investor is expected to hold a majority share in HLEE.

The transaction still requires that the Investor enters into a relationship and shareholders' agreement (“Relationship Agreement”), whose key terms have been pre-agreed in the Commitment Letter.

The transaction will only proceed if several further conditions are met, including, among other things, the Investor providing a confirmation of sufficient funds, customary regulatory and anti-trust approvals, the required corporate approvals at the level of HLEE, as well as receipt of a satisfactory ruling from the Swiss Takeover Board confirming certain amendments of HLEE's articles of association.

Further information:

HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG
Investor Relations
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
CH-4133 Pratteln BL
Telefon: +41 (0)61 816 96 91
E-Mail: ir@hlcom.ch



End of Inside Information
Changed circumstances / true information:

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Pratteln, 2 February 2026

Delay of capital increase at level of the parent company and assessment of potential financing alternatives

The planned transaction between CSL Mindset Ltd. and the parent company of Highlight Communication AG (the „Company“, „HLC“), Highlight Event and Entertainment AG, which was announced on 24 August 2025, has not yet been implemented within the targeted timeframe and further timing is open.

Against this background, the Company is reviewing alternative financing options to strengthen its capital base and support the group’s continued strategic development. For this purpose, the Company has formally mandated an investment bank to assess and advise on potential financing alternatives. 

HLC is confident to receive alternative financing options given a significant improvement of the business development in all areas that is confirmed by the currently available preliminary unaudited figures for Q4. These figures are available under Press Releases | Highlight Communications AG.

.

Further information:

HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG
Investor Relations
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
CH-4133 Pratteln BL
Telefon: +41 (0)61 816 96 91
E-Mail: ir@hlcom.ch

 

02-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 816 96 96
Fax: +41 61 816 67 67
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch
Internet: www.hlcom.ch
ISIN: CH0006539198
WKN: 920299
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2269278

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2269278  02-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Highlight Communications AG 1,23 2,50% Highlight Communications AG

