EQS-Adhoc: Update on the Refinancing Process of 2020/2023 Bond and 2021/2026 Bond

Berlin, 28 February 2023 ACCENTRO Real Estate AG has received confirmation from the competent court that no contestation actions against the execution of the refinancing of the 2020/2023 bond (volume EUR 250 million) have been filed by the end of the contestation period on 13 February 2023. With the exception of granting a security by a portfolio vehicle, ACCENTRO Real Estate AG currently expects that all conditions for the successful implementation of the refinancing can be met in a timely manner. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is currently in negotiations with the management of the relevant portfolio vehicle and still makes every effort to implement the refinancing in near term.


Notifying person:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)30 887181272
eisenlohr@accentro.de


Berlin, 28 February 2023

The Management Board
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstraße 44/45
D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5

Stock exchange: Frankfurter Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange

