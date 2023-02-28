|
28.02.2023 18:04:09
EQS-Adhoc: Update on the Refinancing Process of 2020/2023 Bond and 2021/2026 Bond
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
Update on the Refinancing Process of 2020/2023 Bond and 2021/2026 Bond
Berlin, 28 February 2023 ACCENTRO Real Estate AG has received confirmation from the competent court that no contestation actions against the execution of the refinancing of the 2020/2023 bond (volume EUR 250 million) have been filed by the end of the contestation period on 13 February 2023. With the exception of granting a security by a portfolio vehicle, ACCENTRO Real Estate AG currently expects that all conditions for the successful implementation of the refinancing can be met in a timely manner. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is currently in negotiations with the management of the relevant portfolio vehicle and still makes every effort to implement the refinancing in near term.
Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
The Management Board
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5
Stock exchange: Frankfurter Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|
1571143 28-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
