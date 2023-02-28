EQS-Adhoc: Update on the Refinancing Process of 2020/2023 Bond and 2021/2026 Bond

EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate

Update on the Refinancing Process of 2020/2023 Bond and 2021/2026 Bond Berlin, 28 February 2023 ACCENTRO Real Estate AG has received confirmation from the competent court that no contestation actions against the execution of the refinancing of the 2020/2023 bond (volume EUR 250 million) have been filed by the end of the contestation period on 13 February 2023. With the exception of granting a security by a portfolio vehicle, ACCENTRO Real Estate AG currently expects that all conditions for the successful implementation of the refinancing can be met in a timely manner. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is currently in negotiations with the management of the relevant portfolio vehicle and still makes every effort to implement the refinancing in near term.

