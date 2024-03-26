EQS-Adhoc: USU Software AG: Recall of Treasury Shares

EQS-Ad-hoc: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares

USU Software AG: Recall of Treasury Shares



26-March-2024 / 10:19 CET/CEST

On the basis of the authorization given on June 26, 2020, the Management Board of USU Software AG today decided to recall all 487,286 shares held by the company. The company’s subscribed capital remains unchanged by this. The recalled shares represent 4.6% of the shares issued.

Following the entry into force, the subscribed capital will remain unchanged at EUR 10,523,770, divided into 10,036,484 individual shares. After the recall each share represents a notional value of EUR 1.048 of the subscribed capital.

The Company will hold no more treasury shares after this recall.

The technical settlement of the share recall will be implemented immediately.

Contact:

USU Software AG

Investor Relations

Falk Sorge

Spitalhof

D-71696 Möglingen

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351

Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 108

E-Mail: falk.sorge@usu.com



USU Software AG

Corporate Communications

Dr. Thomas Gerick

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440

Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 909

E-Mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com

