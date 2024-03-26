+++ Das Finanz-Event für Privatanleger & Trader: 40 Expertenvorträge beim Börsentag Wien am 6. April 2024 - jetzt kostenfrei anmelden! +++-w-
26.03.2024 10:19:51

EQS-Adhoc: USU Software AG: Recall of Treasury Shares

EQS-Ad-hoc: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
USU Software AG: Recall of Treasury Shares

26-March-2024 / 10:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On the basis of the authorization given on June 26, 2020, the Management Board of USU Software AG today decided to recall all 487,286 shares held by the company. The company’s subscribed capital remains unchanged by this. The recalled shares represent 4.6% of the shares issued.
Following the entry into force, the subscribed capital will remain unchanged at EUR 10,523,770, divided into 10,036,484 individual shares. After the recall each share represents a notional value of EUR 1.048 of the subscribed capital.
The Company will hold no more treasury shares after this recall.
The technical settlement of the share recall will be implemented immediately.
Contact:
USU Software AG
Investor Relations
Falk Sorge
Spitalhof
D-71696 Möglingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351
Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 108
E-Mail: falk.sorge@usu.com

USU Software AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440
Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 909
E-Mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com


End of Inside Information

26-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1867455

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1867455  26-March-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1867455&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

