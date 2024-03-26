|
26.03.2024 10:19:51
EQS-Adhoc: USU Software AG: Recall of Treasury Shares
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
On the basis of the authorization given on June 26, 2020, the Management Board of USU Software AG today decided to recall all 487,286 shares held by the company. The company’s subscribed capital remains unchanged by this. The recalled shares represent 4.6% of the shares issued.
Following the entry into force, the subscribed capital will remain unchanged at EUR 10,523,770, divided into 10,036,484 individual shares. After the recall each share represents a notional value of EUR 1.048 of the subscribed capital.
The Company will hold no more treasury shares after this recall.
The technical settlement of the share recall will be implemented immediately.
Contact:
USU Software AG
Investor Relations
Falk Sorge
Spitalhof
D-71696 Möglingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351
Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 108
E-Mail: falk.sorge@usu.com
USU Software AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440
Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 909
E-Mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com
End of Inside Information
26-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|USU Software AG
|Spitalhof
|71696 Möglingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7141 4867-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7141 4867-200
|E-mail:
|info@usu-software.de
|Internet:
|www.usu-software.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0BVU28
|WKN:
|A0BVU2
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1867455
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1867455 26-March-2024 CET/CEST
