|
14.03.2023 00:34:32
EQS-Adhoc: va-Q-tec AG: Public takeover offer of Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH status of the examination by the Federal Cartel Office
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: va-Q-tec AG / Key word(s): Offer
Public takeover offer of Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH status of the examination by the Federal Cartel Office
Würzburg, 14 March 2023. va-Q-tec AG (ISIN DE0006636681 / WKN 663668) acknowledges the German Federal Cartel Office's notification that the decision division has initiated the second phase proceedings in connection with the public takeover offer of Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH published on 16 January 2023.
+++END OF THE AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT+++
IR contact
va-Q-tec AG
Felix Rau
Phone: +49 931 35942 2973
Email: Felix.Rau@va-Q-tec.com
cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Phone: +49 611 - 20 585 5-28
Email: krause@cometis.de
About va-Q-tec
va-Q-tec is a pioneer in highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation and TempChain logistics. The company develops, produces and markets highly efficient and consequently thin vacuum insulation panels (VIPs), as well as phase change materials (PCMs) for reliable and energy-efficient temperature controlling. With this key thermal technology, va-Q-tec produces passive thermal packaging systems (containers and boxes) which can maintain constant temperatures, depending on type, for up to 200 hours without external energy input. In order to implement temperature-sensitive logistics chains, va-Q-tec within a global partner network operates a fleet of rental containers and boxes meeting demanding thermal protection standards. Along with Healthcare & Logistics as the main market, va-Q-tec addresses the following further markets: Appliances & Food, Technics & Industry, Building, and Mobility. The high-growth company, which was founded in 2001, is based in Würzburg, Germany.
Further information: www.va-q-tec.com,
Follow va-Q-tec on Twitter: @vaQtec, LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/va-Q-tec
14-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|va-Q-tec AG
|Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
|97080 Würzburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)931 35 942 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)931 35 942 10
|E-mail:
|IR@va-Q-tec.com
|Internet:
|www.va-Q-tec.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006636681
|WKN:
|663668
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1581383
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1581383 14-March-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu va-Q-tec AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu va-Q-tec AGmehr Analysen
|15.12.22
|va-Q-tec Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.11.21
|va-Q-tec Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.08.21
|va-Q-tec Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.12.22
|va-Q-tec Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.11.21
|va-Q-tec Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.08.21
|va-Q-tec Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11.11.21
|va-Q-tec Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.08.21
|va-Q-tec Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.12.22
|va-Q-tec Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|va-Q-tec AG
|24,15
|-1,83%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorgen um Bankenbranche: US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- ATX beendet Montagshandel mit Verlusten-- DAX schließt tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beenden den ersten Handelstag der Woche mit deutlichen Verlusten. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Montagshandel uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.