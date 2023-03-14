EQS-Adhoc: va-Q-tec AG: Public takeover offer of Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH status of the examination by the Federal Cartel Office

EQS-Ad-hoc: va-Q-tec AG / Key word(s): Offer

va-Q-tec AG: Public takeover offer of Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH status of the examination by the Federal Cartel Office



14-March-2023 / 00:34 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Public takeover offer of Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH status of the examination by the Federal Cartel Office Würzburg, 14 March 2023. va-Q-tec AG (ISIN DE0006636681 / WKN 663668) acknowledges the German Federal Cartel Office's notification that the decision division has initiated the second phase proceedings in connection with the public takeover offer of Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH published on 16 January 2023. +++END OF THE AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT+++ IR contact va-Q-tec AG Felix Rau Phone: +49 931 35942 2973 Email: Felix.Rau@va-Q-tec.com cometis AG Claudius Krause Phone: +49 611 - 20 585 5-28 Email: krause@cometis.de About va-Q-tec va-Q-tec is a pioneer in highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation and TempChain logistics. The company develops, produces and markets highly efficient and consequently thin vacuum insulation panels (VIPs), as well as phase change materials (PCMs) for reliable and energy-efficient temperature controlling. With this key thermal technology, va-Q-tec produces passive thermal packaging systems (containers and boxes) which can maintain constant temperatures, depending on type, for up to 200 hours without external energy input. In order to implement temperature-sensitive logistics chains, va-Q-tec within a global partner network operates a fleet of rental containers and boxes meeting demanding thermal protection standards. Along with Healthcare & Logistics as the main market, va-Q-tec addresses the following further markets: Appliances & Food, Technics & Industry, Building, and Mobility. The high-growth company, which was founded in 2001, is based in Würzburg, Germany. Further information: www.va-q-tec.com, Follow va-Q-tec on Twitter: @vaQtec, LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/va-Q-tec 14-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

