25.01.2023 18:10:47

EQS-Adhoc: va-Q-tec AG will likely not reach its revenue and earnings forecast for 2022 / Profit warning

EQS-Ad-hoc: va-Q-tec AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Profit Warning
va-Q-tec AG will likely not reach its revenue and earnings forecast for 2022 / Profit warning

25-Jan-2023 / 18:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
va-Q-tec AG will likely not reach its revenue and earnings forecast for 2022 / Profit warning

Würzburg, 25 January 2023. The Management Board of va-Q-tec AG (ISIN DE0006636681 / WKN 663668) announces that the company is unlikely to reach its revenue and earnings forecast for the financial year 2022. This is the result of today's analysis of the preliminary business figures for the fourth quarter and the financial year 2022 by the Management Board as part of the ongoing year-end closing process of preparing the companys annual financial statements. According to this analysis, the revenue forecast of previously EUR 115 to 122 million will likely be narrowly missed and the margin of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation in relation to revenue (EBITDA-margin) will likely be below the previous year's level.

 

+++END OF THE AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT+++

 

IR contact

va-Q-tec AG
Felix Rau
Phone: +49 931 35942 2973
Email: Felix.Rau@va-Q-tec.com


cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Phone: +49 611 - 20 585 5-28
Email: krause@cometis.de

 

 

About va-Q-tec  

va-Q-tec is a pioneer in highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation and TempChain logistics. The company develops, produces and markets highly efficient and consequently thin vacuum insulation panels (VIPs), as well as phase change materials (PCMs) for reliable and energy-efficient temperature controlling. With this key thermal technology, va-Q-tec produces passive thermal packaging systems (containers and boxes) which can maintain constant temperatures, depending on type, for up to 200 hours without external energy input. In order to implement temperature-sensitive logistics chains, va-Q-tec within a global partner network operates a fleet of rental containers and boxes meeting demanding thermal protection standards. Along with Healthcare & Logistics as the main market, va-Q-tec addresses the following further markets: Appliances & Food, Technics & Industry, Building, and Mobility. The high-growth company, which was founded in 2001, is based in Würzburg, Germany.

 

Further information: www.va-q-tec.com,
Follow va-Q-tec on Twitter: @vaQtec, LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/va-Q-tec

25-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG
Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
97080 Würzburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)931 35 942 0
Fax: +49 (0)931 35 942 10
E-mail: IR@va-Q-tec.com
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com
ISIN: DE0006636681
WKN: 663668
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1543737

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1543737  25-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1543737&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu va-Q-tec AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu va-Q-tec AGmehr Analysen

15.12.22 va-Q-tec Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11.11.21 va-Q-tec Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
18.08.21 va-Q-tec Buy Kepler Cheuvreux

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

va-Q-tec AG 24,80 -0,20% va-Q-tec AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Neuer Input von der Berichtssaison: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen-- ATX und DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Börsen in Honkong und Japan zu Handelsende uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Donnerstagshandel knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie ab. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Ende freundlich. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag grün. In Japan und Hongkong waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen auszumachen, in Festlandchina wurde feiertagsbedingt weiterhin nicht gehandelt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen