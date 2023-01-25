|
25.01.2023 18:10:47
EQS-Adhoc: va-Q-tec AG will likely not reach its revenue and earnings forecast for 2022 / Profit warning
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: va-Q-tec AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Profit Warning
Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
va-Q-tec AG will likely not reach its revenue and earnings forecast for 2022 / Profit warning
Würzburg, 25 January 2023. The Management Board of va-Q-tec AG (ISIN DE0006636681 / WKN 663668) announces that the company is unlikely to reach its revenue and earnings forecast for the financial year 2022. This is the result of today's analysis of the preliminary business figures for the fourth quarter and the financial year 2022 by the Management Board as part of the ongoing year-end closing process of preparing the companys annual financial statements. According to this analysis, the revenue forecast of previously EUR 115 to 122 million will likely be narrowly missed and the margin of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation in relation to revenue (EBITDA-margin) will likely be below the previous year's level.
+++END OF THE AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT+++
IR contact
va-Q-tec AG
About va-Q-tec
va-Q-tec is a pioneer in highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation and TempChain logistics. The company develops, produces and markets highly efficient and consequently thin vacuum insulation panels (VIPs), as well as phase change materials (PCMs) for reliable and energy-efficient temperature controlling. With this key thermal technology, va-Q-tec produces passive thermal packaging systems (containers and boxes) which can maintain constant temperatures, depending on type, for up to 200 hours without external energy input. In order to implement temperature-sensitive logistics chains, va-Q-tec within a global partner network operates a fleet of rental containers and boxes meeting demanding thermal protection standards. Along with Healthcare & Logistics as the main market, va-Q-tec addresses the following further markets: Appliances & Food, Technics & Industry, Building, and Mobility. The high-growth company, which was founded in 2001, is based in Würzburg, Germany.
Further information: www.va-q-tec.com,
25-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|va-Q-tec AG
|Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
|97080 Würzburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)931 35 942 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)931 35 942 10
|E-mail:
|IR@va-Q-tec.com
|Internet:
|www.va-Q-tec.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006636681
|WKN:
|663668
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1543737
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1543737 25-Jan-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu va-Q-tec AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu va-Q-tec AGmehr Analysen
|15.12.22
|va-Q-tec Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.11.21
|va-Q-tec Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.08.21
|va-Q-tec Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.12.22
|va-Q-tec Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.11.21
|va-Q-tec Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.08.21
|va-Q-tec Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11.11.21
|va-Q-tec Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.08.21
|va-Q-tec Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.12.22
|va-Q-tec Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|va-Q-tec AG
|24,80
|-0,20%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNeuer Input von der Berichtssaison: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen-- ATX und DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Börsen in Honkong und Japan zu Handelsende uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Donnerstagshandel knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie ab. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Ende freundlich. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag grün. In Japan und Hongkong waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen auszumachen, in Festlandchina wurde feiertagsbedingt weiterhin nicht gehandelt.