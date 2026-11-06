SCP Standard Capital Partners Aktie

SCP Standard Capital Partners ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12UPJ / ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.11.2026 14:25:13

EQS-Adhoc: VANEA AG Specifies Outlook for Financial Year 2026 Based on German GAAP Separate Financial Statements

EQS-Ad-hoc: VANEA AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
VANEA AG Specifies Outlook for Financial Year 2026 Based on German GAAP Separate Financial Statements

06-Nov-2026 / 14:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VANEA AG Specifies Outlook for Financial Year 2026 Based on German GAAP Separate Financial Statements

Munich, 6 November 2026. VANEA AG (ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7 / Xetra ticker: VAD; the “Company”) will not voluntarily prepare consolidated financial statements for financial year 2026 and will instead report on the basis of its separate financial statements prepared in accordance with German commercial law (German GAAP). Given the Company’s strategic realignment and the associated changes in the scope of consolidation, consolidated financial statements for financial year 2026 would not provide a meaningful picture of the Company’s assets, financial position, and results of operations. In light of its strategic realignment and planned growth, the Company will in future provide guidance based on revenue and adjusted EBITDA, as these metrics reflect the build-up of the business independently of depreciation, amortization, and accounting effects.

On this basis, the Company expects revenue in the mid six-figure euro range and adjusted EBITDA of less than EUR -1 million for financial year 2026. Revenue will primarily result from intercompany charges and is not yet attributable to new operating business activities. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the non-operating, one-time effect of the approximately EUR 35 million accounting gain recognized under German GAAP. The new guidance is not comparable to the consolidated guidance suspended on August 19, 2026.

In its 2026 annual financial statements, the Company will fully write down the carrying amounts of its investments in the two legacy companies currently held for sale. This will result in an additional one-time, non-cash charge of EUR 3.5 million to net income for financial year 2026. The write-down is being recognized as a prudential accounting measure; the sale process remains ongoing. The write-down has no impact on adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA is an alternative performance measure that is not defined in the separate financial statements under German GAAP and is unaudited. The Company defines it as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for non-operating, non-cash one-time effects.

Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 03 30
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
Website: crossalliance.de



End of Inside Information

06-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: VANEA AG
Mies-van-der-Rohe-Straße 6
80807 Munich
Germany
E-mail: ir@vanea.ai
Internet: www.vanea.ai
ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
WKN: A12UPJ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900HQULSBCELVUD31
EQS News ID: 2430094

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2430094  06-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SCP Standard Capital Partners

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SCP Standard Capital Partners

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SCP Standard Capital Partners 2,34 6,36% SCP Standard Capital Partners

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Baisse im Technologiesektor: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte im Freitagshandel abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgab. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Freitag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen