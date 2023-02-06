EQS-Adhoc: Vantage Towers AG: Chief Executive Officer Vivek Badrinath will not seek further term of office at Vantage Towers AG

|
Vantage Towers AG: Chief Executive Officer Vivek Badrinath will not seek further term of office at Vantage Towers AG
Vantage Towers AG
Düsseldorf, 6 February 2023
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Management Board of Vantage Towers AG (Vantage Towers or the Company) (ISIN: DE000A3H3LL2), Vivek Badrinath, today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vantage Towers that for personal reasons he does not wish to renew his contract beyond the current term that runs until the end of the year 2023. Mr Badrinath is also willing to agree on a hand-over of his duties at an earlier point in time if considered beneficial by the Supervisory Board for the succession process.
The Supervisory Board will now, together with its Nomination Committee, start a search for a successor. Together with the Supervisory Board, Vivek Badrinath will ensure an orderly transition and retire from the Management Board of Vantage Towers no later than end of 31 December 2023 or at an earlier date, should this be agreed. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board wishes to thank Vivek Badrinath for his outstanding leadership and contribution during the creation of Vantage Towers, the Companys Initial Public Offering and subsequent successful commercial development.
Contact:
Lie-Tin Wu
LieTin.Wu@vantagetowers.com
Head of Investor Relations
Vantage Towers AG
