|
04.05.2023 15:33:56
EQS-Adhoc: Vantage Towers AG: Delisting of Vantage Towers AG shares from Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective upon the expiry of the 9 May 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Vantage Towers AG / Key word(s): Delisting
Düsseldorf, 4th May 2023 - The Management Board of Vantage Towers AG ("Vantage Towers") has been informed about the decision of the management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange dated 4th May 2023, that the revocation of the admission of Vantage Towers AG shares to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ISIN DE000A3H3LL2, announced in the ad hoc announcement dated 21st March 2023 and subsequently applied for revocation of the admission of the shares of Vantage Towers AG to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ISIN DE000A3H3LL2 and simultaneously in the sub-segment of the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) will become effective upon the expiry of the 9th May 2023. Vantage Towers will also make applications to the other trading platformes that, if possible, Vantage Towers shares shall no longer be traded in the over-the-counter market on other stock exchanges with the expiry of the 9th May 2023, or shortly thereafter, and that any existing listings will be discontinued with effect from that date.
Oak Holdings GmbH had already held a majority of approximately 89.26% of the shares in Vantage Towers AG following the settlement of its voluntary public takeover offer on 22th March 2023. The delisting follows the delisting offer of Oak Holdings GmbH of 5th April 2023, whose offer period expired on 3rd May 2023, and which resulted in a tender of a further approx. 0.04 % of the shares in Vantage Towers AG to Oak Holdings GmbH.
After 9th May 2023, all transparency obligations associated with a stock exchange listing on a regulated or organized market, such as the ad hoc disclosure obligation and the obligation to prepare half-yearly financial reports and quarterly statements, will cease to apply.
Contact:
End of Inside Information
04-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vantage Towers AG
|Prinzenallee 11-13
|40549 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|lietin.wu@vantagetowers.com
|Internet:
|https://www.vantagetowers.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H3LL2
|WKN:
|A3H3LL
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX, STOXX Europe 600
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1624835
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1624835 04-May-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vantage Towersmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Vantage Towersmehr Analysen
|21.03.23
|Vantage Towers Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.02.23
|Vantage Towers Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.01.23
|Vantage Towers Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.12.22
|Vantage Towers Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.12.22
|Vantage Towers Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.03.23
|Vantage Towers Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.02.23
|Vantage Towers Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.01.23
|Vantage Towers Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.12.22
|Vantage Towers Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.12.22
|Vantage Towers Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.10.22
|Vantage Towers Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.07.22
|Vantage Towers Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.22
|Vantage Towers Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.03.22
|Vantage Towers Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.02.22
|Vantage Towers Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.10.22
|Vantage Towers Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.09.22
|Vantage Towers Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.09.22
|Vantage Towers Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.07.22
|Vantage Towers Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.07.22
|Vantage Towers Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.03.23
|Vantage Towers Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.02.23
|Vantage Towers Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.01.23
|Vantage Towers Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.12.22
|Vantage Towers Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.12.22
|Vantage Towers Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vantage Towers
|32,86
|-0,18%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Chinesische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienaktienmarkt bewegten sich am Freiatg aufwärts. Die Wall Street wies zum Wochenschluss grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den chinesischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu.