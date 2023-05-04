EQS-Adhoc: Vantage Towers AG: Delisting of Vantage Towers AG shares from Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective upon the expiry of the 9 May 2023

04.05.2023 15:33:56

Düsseldorf, 4th May 2023 - The Management Board of Vantage Towers AG ("Vantage Towers") has been informed about the decision of the management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange dated 4th May 2023, that the revocation of the admission of Vantage Towers AG shares to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ISIN DE000A3H3LL2, announced in the ad hoc announcement dated 21st March 2023 and subsequently applied for revocation of the admission of the shares of Vantage Towers AG to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ISIN DE000A3H3LL2 and simultaneously in the sub-segment of the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) will become effective upon the expiry of the 9th May 2023. Vantage Towers will also make applications to the other trading platformes that, if possible, Vantage Towers shares shall no longer be traded in the over-the-counter market on other stock exchanges with the expiry of the 9th May 2023, or shortly thereafter, and that any existing listings will be discontinued with effect from that date.

Oak Holdings GmbH had already held a majority of approximately 89.26% of the shares in Vantage Towers AG following the settlement of its voluntary public takeover offer on 22th March 2023. The delisting follows the delisting offer of Oak Holdings GmbH of 5th April 2023, whose offer period expired on 3rd May 2023, and which resulted in a tender of a further approx. 0.04 % of the shares in Vantage Towers AG to Oak Holdings GmbH.

After 9th May 2023, all transparency obligations associated with a stock exchange listing on a regulated or organized market, such as the ad hoc disclosure obligation and the obligation to prepare half-yearly financial reports and quarterly statements, will cease to apply.

Contact:
Lie-Tin Wu
Head of Investor Relations
Vantage Towers AG



