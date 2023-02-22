EQS-Adhoc: Varengold Bank AG will not carry out originally planned 10% cash capital increase

EQS-Ad-hoc: Varengold Bank AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action

Varengold Bank AG will not carry out originally planned 10% cash capital increase



22-Feb-2023 / 12:44 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Hamburg, 22 February 2023 Varengold Bank AG (symbol: VG8) announced on 6 July 2022 the planning of a 10% cash capital increase excluding the subscription rights of existing shareholders; this was resolved accordingly at the Annual General Meeting on 24 August 2022. Despite intensive efforts by the Management Board, suitable strategic or institutional investors for the subscription of shares at the resolved minimum subscription price of EUR 10.00 per share could not be found to date, so that the capital increase will not be carried out.

The planned capital measure was initiated in the middle of last year to strengthen the equity base and thus to expand the business activities of Varengold Bank AG, in particular to permanently raise the fulfilment of the requirement in accordance with Art. 92 Para. 1 lit. d) CRR to raise the so-called leverage ratio to a level above the statutory threshold. This goal was achieved during the second half of the year, among other things, by allocating the interim profit for 2022 to the regulatory capital. In addition, Varengold Bank AG included a first-time allocation to the special item "fund for general banking risks" of EUR 5.0 million in its preliminary result for the 2022 financial year. This special item will additionally strengthen the bank's capital once the annual financial statements for 2022 have been approved. For this reason, the Management Board does not see the need for an additional capital increase in the near future, which would also have a negative dilution effect on the other shareholders.

