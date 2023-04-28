|
28.04.2023 09:35:35
EQS-Adhoc: VARTA AG adjusts forecast for 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Varta AG / Key word(s): Forecast
VARTA AG, Ellwangen, ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55
Release of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
VARTA AG adjusts forecast for 2023
VARTA AG adjusts its forecast for the financial year 2023. Accordingly, revenue is expected to be between 820 and 870 million euros (previously: 850 to 880 million euros). Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be at least at the previous year's level. The reason for the deviations in revenue is an uncertain market development and the resulting volatile forecast purchase volumes on the part of customers, especially in the area of small-format lithium-ion cells.
End of Inside Information
28-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VARTA AG
|VARTA-Platz 1
|73479 Ellwangen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)791-921-0
|E-mail:
|info@varta-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.varta-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0TGJ55
|WKN:
|A0TGJ5
|Indices:
|SDAX,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1619905
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1619905 28-Apr-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Varta AGmehr Nachrichten
|
28.04.23
|ROUNDUP: Batteriekonzern Varta senkt Prognose wegen unsicherer Marktentwicklung (dpa-AFX)
|
28.04.23
|Batteriehersteller: Varta senkt Gewinn- und Umsatzziel (Handelsblatt)
|
28.04.23
|EQS-Adhoc: VARTA AG korrigiert Prognose für 2023 (EQS Group)
|
28.04.23
|EQS-Adhoc: VARTA AG adjusts forecast for 2023 (EQS Group)
|
26.04.23
|Varta-Aktie in Rot: Varta rutscht in die Verlustzone (dpa-AFX)
|
25.04.23
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,5% auf 15.795 Pkt - Varta leichter (Dow Jones)
|
25.04.23
|Tief rote Zahlen: Kriselnder Batteriekonzern Varta streicht 800 Stellen (N-TV)
|
25.04.23
|EQS-AFR: VARTA AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)