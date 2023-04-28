EQS-Adhoc: VARTA AG adjusts forecast for 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Varta AG / Key word(s): Forecast

VARTA AG adjusts forecast for 2023



28-Apr-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST

VARTA AG, Ellwangen, ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55 Release of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 VARTA AG adjusts forecast for 2023 VARTA AG adjusts its forecast for the financial year 2023. Accordingly, revenue is expected to be between 820 and 870 million euros (previously: 850 to 880 million euros). Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be at least at the previous year's level. The reason for the deviations in revenue is an uncertain market development and the resulting volatile forecast purchase volumes on the part of customers, especially in the area of small-format lithium-ion cells.



