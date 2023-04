EQS-Adhoc: VARTA AG exceeds forecast for adjusted EBITDA in 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Varta AG / Key word(s): Forecast

VARTA AG exceeds forecast for adjusted EBITDA in 2022



25-Apr-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST

VARTA AG, Ellwangen, ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG will exceed its forecast target for adjusted EBITDA in the past financial year 2022. According to preliminary figures, the adjusted EBITDA will be 69.5 million euros and thus higher than forecast (55 to 60 million euros). The deviation from the upper end of the forecast range of 60 million euros results from one-time effects, especially from currency conversion, in the order of 10 million euros. Turnover amounts to 806.9 million euros and is thus at the lower end of the forecast range of 805 to 820 million euros. Nevertheless, due to a non-cash impairment of property, plant and equipment, especially for the Lithium-Ion CoinPower segment, the consolidated result will be negative at around minus 200 million euros.

VARTA AG will announce the final, audited business figures for 2022 on the evening of 28th April 2023 after the close of Xetra trading.