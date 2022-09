EQS-Adhoc: VARTA AG: Herbert Schein resigns as Chairman of the Executive Board with immediate effect, but remains on the Executive Board until 31 December 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Varta AG / Key word(s): Personnel

VARTA AG: Herbert Schein resigns as Chairman of the Executive Board with immediate effect, but remains on the Executive Board until 31 December 2022



29-Sep-2022 / 15:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





VARTA AG, Ellwangen, ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

Release of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Herbert Schein resigns as Chairman of the Executive Board with immediate effect, but remains on the Executive Board until 31 December 2022; Dr. Markus Hackstein will take over the position of Spokesman of the Executive Board



Ellwangen, 29 September 2022



To build up a new business division, the Supervisory Board of VARTA AG and Mr. Herbert Schein have jointly decided today that Mr. Schein will resign from his position as CEO of VARTA AG. However, Mr. Schein will remain a member of the Executive Board until 31 December 2022.

Dr. Markus Hackstein will take over the position of Spokesman of the Executive Board.