EQS-Adhoc: VARTA AG: Michael Ostermann appointed new CEO of VARTA AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: Varta AG / Key word(s): Personnel

VARTA AG: Michael Ostermann appointed new CEO of VARTA AG



06-May-2024 / 17:02 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





VARTA AG, Ellwangen, ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55



Announcement of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



Michael Ostermann appointed new CEO of VARTA AG



Ellwangen, 6th May 2024

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of VARTA AG appointed Michael Ostermann as a member of the Executive Board with effect from today. He will also become the new Chairman (CEO) of the Executive Board.

The Supervisory Board and Dr Markus Hackstein jointly agreed today that Dr Hackstein will relinquish his function as Spokesman of the Executive Board as of today. He will remain a member of the Executive Board of VARTA AG.



Contact:

Emanuel Sican

Head of Investor Relations, VARTA AG

VARTA-Platz 1, 73479 Ellwangen

Tel.: +4979619213115

IR@varta-ag.com

06-May-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com