20.10.2022 15:56:13
EQS-Adhoc: VARTA AG: Preliminary results for the third quarter and nine-month figures 2022
EQS-Ad-hoc: Varta AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/9 Month figures
VARTA AG, Ellwangen, ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55
Release of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Ellwangen, 20 October 2022
VARTA AG: Preliminary results for the third quarter and nine-month figures 2022
Ellwangen, 20 October 2022 - According to preliminary figures, VARTA AG achieved revenue of approximately EUR 194 million in the third quarter of 2022 (third quarter of 2021: EUR 224.7 million). This corresponds to a decline of approx. 14 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.
In the first three quarters, revenue of approximately EUR 571 million (Q1 to Q3 2021: EUR 622.3 million) was achieved. This corresponds to a decline of approx. 8 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year. Revenue for Q3/2022 and Q1 to Q3/2022 are in line with market expectations.
Preliminary adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) for Q3/2022 is
Preliminary adjusted EBITDA for Q1 to Q3/2022 is approximately EUR 66 million (Q1 to Q3/2021: EUR 182.5 million). This result is also below expectations.
The main reasons are the delays in customer business and the unchanged very high raw material prices and energy costs. For example, customer projects in the high-margin Microbatteries segment have been delayed, which has led to a decline in revenue and earnings. Other business areas, e.g. Consumer Batteries, were able to increase revenue. However, due to a significantly higher share of raw materials, these products are subject to disproportionate price increases. These developments in the Microbatteries and Consumer segments have led to a negative change in the revenue and earnings mix.
The final figures for the first nine months of the 2022 financial year will be announced on 15 November 2022 at https://www.varta-ag.com/publications.
English
VARTA AG
+49 (0)791-921-0
info@varta-ag.com
www.varta-ag.com
DE000A0TGJ55
A0TGJ5
MDAX, TecDax
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
1468105
