|
10.11.2023 11:05:17
EQS-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG exceeds market expectations for the third quarter and confirms full-year guidance
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Varta AG / Key word(s): Forecast
VARTA AG, Ellwangen, ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55
VARTA AG exceeds market expectations for the third quarter and confirms full-year guidance
VARTA AG exceeded market expectations in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. According to preliminary, unaudited figures, revenue in the third quarter totalled € 215.1 million and adjusted EBITDA € 29.4 million. Accordingly, revenue for the first nine months of the current year amounted to € 554 million and adjusted EBITDA to € 22.6 million. VARTA also confirms the full-year forecast for 2023: revenue around € 820 million, adjusted EBITDA between € 40 million and € 60 million.
Contact:
Emanuel Sican
Head of Investor Relations, VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1, 73479 Ellwangen
Tel.: +4979619213115
IR@varta-ag.com
End of Inside Information
10-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VARTA AG
|VARTA-Platz 1
|73479 Ellwangen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)791-921-0
|E-mail:
|info@varta-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.varta-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0TGJ55
|WKN:
|A0TGJ5
|Indices:
|SDAX,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1770767
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1770767 10-Nov-2023 CET/CEST
