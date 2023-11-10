EQS-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG exceeds market expectations for the third quarter and confirms full-year guidance

EQS-Ad-hoc: Varta AG / Key word(s): Forecast

VARTA AG: VARTA AG exceeds market expectations for the third quarter and confirms full-year guidance



10-Nov-2023 / 11:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



VARTA AG, Ellwangen, ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 VARTA AG exceeds market expectations for the third quarter and confirms full-year guidance VARTA AG exceeded market expectations in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. According to preliminary, unaudited figures, revenue in the third quarter totalled € 215.1 million and adjusted EBITDA € 29.4 million. Accordingly, revenue for the first nine months of the current year amounted to € 554 million and adjusted EBITDA to € 22.6 million. VARTA also confirms the full-year forecast for 2023: revenue around € 820 million, adjusted EBITDA between € 40 million and € 60 million.

Contact:

Emanuel Sican

Head of Investor Relations, VARTA AG

VARTA-Platz 1, 73479 Ellwangen

Tel.: +4979619213115

IR@varta-ag.com Contact:Emanuel SicanHead of Investor Relations, VARTA AGVARTA-Platz 1, 73479 EllwangenTel.: +4979619213115IR@varta-ag.com



End of Inside Information

10-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

