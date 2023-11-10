10.11.2023 11:05:17

EQS-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG exceeds market expectations for the third quarter and confirms full-year guidance

EQS-Ad-hoc: Varta AG / Key word(s): Forecast
VARTA AG: VARTA AG exceeds market expectations for the third quarter and confirms full-year guidance

10-Nov-2023 / 11:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

VARTA AG, Ellwangen, ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55


Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 

 

VARTA AG exceeds market expectations for the third quarter and confirms full-year guidance

 

VARTA AG exceeded market expectations in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. According to preliminary, unaudited figures, revenue in the third quarter totalled € 215.1 million and adjusted EBITDA € 29.4 million. Accordingly, revenue for the first nine months of the current year amounted to € 554 million and adjusted EBITDA to € 22.6 million. VARTA also confirms the full-year forecast for 2023: revenue around € 820 million, adjusted EBITDA between € 40 million and € 60 million.


Contact:
Emanuel Sican
Head of Investor Relations, VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1, 73479 Ellwangen
Tel.: +4979619213115
IR@varta-ag.com


End of Inside Information

10-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)791-921-0
E-mail: info@varta-ag.com
Internet: www.varta-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55
WKN: A0TGJ5
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1770767

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1770767  10-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

