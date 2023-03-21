|
21.03.2023 20:55:43
EQS-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG successfully completes capital increase with gross proceeds of approximately 51 million euros
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Varta AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
VARTA AG, Ellwangen, ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
VARTA AG successfully completes capital increase with gross proceeds of approximately 51 million euros
Ellwangen, 21st March 2023. VARTA AG (the "Company") has successfully completed its capital increase announced yesterday. A total of 2,200,00 new shares were issued at a price of 22.85 euros and hence with a discount of 4% on the Xetra closing price on 21st March. The new shares are fully entitled to dividends for the financial year 2022 and carry the same rights as the existing shares.
The company will receive gross proceeds of 50,727,000 euros from the capital increase. The new shares were subscribed exclusively by VGG Beteiligungen SE, a 100% subsidiary of Montana Tech Components. The new shares originate from authorised capital and were issued under exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights.
The new shares are to be admitted to trading in the short term on the regulated market and simultaneously to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus.
21-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|21.03.23
|Varta Sell
|Warburg Research
|21.03.23
|Varta Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.03.23
|Varta Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.12.22
|Varta Halten
|DZ BANK
|15.12.22
|Varta Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
