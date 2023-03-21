EQS-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG successfully completes capital increase with gross proceeds of approximately 51 million euros

EQS-Ad-hoc: Varta AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

VARTA AG: VARTA AG successfully completes capital increase with gross proceeds of approximately 51 million euros



21-March-2023 / 20:55 CET/CEST

VARTA AG, Ellwangen, ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG successfully completes capital increase with gross proceeds of approximately 51 million euros

Ellwangen, 21st March 2023. VARTA AG (the "Company") has successfully completed its capital increase announced yesterday. A total of 2,200,00 new shares were issued at a price of 22.85 euros and hence with a discount of 4% on the Xetra closing price on 21st March. The new shares are fully entitled to dividends for the financial year 2022 and carry the same rights as the existing shares.

The company will receive gross proceeds of 50,727,000 euros from the capital increase. The new shares were subscribed exclusively by VGG Beteiligungen SE, a 100% subsidiary of Montana Tech Components. The new shares originate from authorised capital and were issued under exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights.

The new shares are to be admitted to trading in the short term on the regulated market and simultaneously to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus.