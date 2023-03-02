EQS-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Medium-term forecast for the next 3 years

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Forecast

The target figures for Vectron group for the next 3 years are as follows.

Year Turnover EBITDA 2023 EUR 36.0 to 37.8 Mio. EUR 1.3 to 2.2 Mio. 2024 EUR 41.0 to 45.5 Mio. EUR 4.0 to 6.2 Mio. 2025 EUR 48.8 to 54.2 Mio. EUR 7.3 to 9.7 Mio.

The planning is based on the following assumptions:



The company assumes that sales of point-of-sale systems will remain approximately at the low level of the previous year 2022 over the next 3 years. In digital services, the growth presented in recent years is to be continued and further accelerated through a broad range of new digital products.



The subsidiary acardo will generally benefit from the steadily increasing couponing acceptance in the retail sector in the coming years and therefore expects noticeable growth in sales and earnings.

