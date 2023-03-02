+++ Rückkehr der Zinsen ▪ 2023 optimales Marktumfeld für Zertifikate ▪ raiffeisenzertifikate.at ▪ in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
02.03.2023 11:35:42

EQS-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Medium-term forecast for the next 3 years

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Vectron Systems AG: Medium-term forecast for the next 3 years

02-March-2023 / 11:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Münster, 02. March 2023: Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading provider of intelligent POS systems and cloud services, with a focus on the catering and bakery industries, acquired 100% of acardo group AG and acardo activation GmbH (together acardo) at the beginning of the year. After working out the necessary adjustments for acardo's supplies to IFRS group reporting, the company can now present consolidated group planning in accordance with IFRS. 

The target figures for Vectron group for the next 3 years are as follows.
 
Year Turnover EBITDA
2023 EUR 36.0 to 37.8 Mio. EUR 1.3 to 2.2 Mio.
2024 EUR 41.0 to 45.5 Mio. EUR 4.0 to 6.2 Mio.
2025 EUR 48.8 to 54.2 Mio. EUR 7.3 to 9.7 Mio.

The planning is based on the following assumptions: 

The company assumes that sales of point-of-sale systems will remain approximately at the low level of the previous year 2022 over the next 3 years. In digital services, the growth presented in recent years is to be continued and further accelerated through a broad range of new digital products. 

The subsidiary acardo will generally benefit from the steadily increasing couponing acceptance in the retail sector in the coming years and therefore expects noticeable growth in sales and earnings. 
Contact:

Meister Consulting GmbH
Tobias Meister
Im Schling 3
59955 Winterberg
phone: +49 (0) 2983 908121
mob: +49 (0) 170 2939080
E-Mail: meister@meisterconsult.com

02-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster
Germany
Phone: 0251/ 28 56 - 0
Fax: 0251/ 28 56 - 564
E-mail: info@vectron.de
Internet: www.vectron.de
ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7
WKN: A0KEXC
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1573119

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1573119  02-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1573119&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

