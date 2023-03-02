|
02.03.2023 11:35:42
EQS-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Medium-term forecast for the next 3 years
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Münster, 02. March 2023: Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading provider of intelligent POS systems and cloud services, with a focus on the catering and bakery industries, acquired 100% of acardo group AG and acardo activation GmbH (together acardo) at the beginning of the year. After working out the necessary adjustments for acardo's supplies to IFRS group reporting, the company can now present consolidated group planning in accordance with IFRS.
The target figures for Vectron group for the next 3 years are as follows.
The planning is based on the following assumptions:
The company assumes that sales of point-of-sale systems will remain approximately at the low level of the previous year 2022 over the next 3 years. In digital services, the growth presented in recent years is to be continued and further accelerated through a broad range of new digital products.
The subsidiary acardo will generally benefit from the steadily increasing couponing acceptance in the retail sector in the coming years and therefore expects noticeable growth in sales and earnings.
Contact:
Meister Consulting GmbH
Tobias Meister
Im Schling 3
59955 Winterberg
phone: +49 (0) 2983 908121
mob: +49 (0) 170 2939080
E-Mail: meister@meisterconsult.com
02-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vectron Systems AG
|Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
|48155 Münster
|Germany
|Phone:
|0251/ 28 56 - 0
|Fax:
|0251/ 28 56 - 564
|E-mail:
|info@vectron.de
|Internet:
|www.vectron.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KEXC7
|WKN:
|A0KEXC
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1573119
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1573119 02-March-2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vectron Systems AGmehr Nachrichten
|
02.03.23
|EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG: Vectron shows investors product novelties at the trade fair Internorga (EQS Group)
|
02.03.23
|EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG: Vectron zeigt Investoren Produktneuheiten auf der Messe Internorga (EQS Group)
|
02.03.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Mittelfrist-Prognose für die kommenden 3 Jahre (EQS Group)
|
02.03.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Medium-term forecast for the next 3 years (EQS Group)
|
22.02.23
|EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG: acardo-CEO Christoph Thye in den Vorstand der Vectron Systems AG berufen (EQS Group)
|
22.02.23
|EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG: acardo CEO Christoph Thye appointed as Member of the Board of Vectron Systems AG (EQS Group)
|
14.02.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Vectron legt vorläufige Zahlen 2022 vor (EQS Group)
|
14.02.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Vectron presents preliminary figures 2022 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Vectron Systems AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vectron Systems AG
|3,70
|-1,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsen bleiben im Fokus: Dow fester -- ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Zum Wochenausklang entwickeln sich die US-Börsen freundlich. An den größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich die Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche gut gelaunt.