Kryptos kurzfristig kaufen oder sparen? Jetzt individuelle Anlagemöglichkeiten bei BISON entdecken.-w-
14.11.2022 15:51:46

EQS-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Vectron with further cost reductions

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Vectron Systems AG: Vectron with further cost reductions

14-Nov-2022 / 15:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Münster, 14.11.2022

Against the background of continuing great uncertainties, especially in the target industries gastronomy and bakeries, the Board of Management of Vectron Systems AG decided today to use further savings potentials in order to noticeably reduce monthly costs in the future. The resulting one-time burdens, e.g. provisions and depreciations, will mainly occur in this business year. As a result of this and a possibly weaker than expected turnover development, the previous profit expectations for the current financial year will probably have to be reduced.

The company sees this as necessary steps to be able to work profitably again in the coming financial year despite a continuing challenging environment.
Contact:
External IR service provider:

Meister Consulting GmbH
Im Schling 3
59955 Winterberg
phone: +49 (2983) 90 81 21
fax: +49 (2983) 90 81 23
E-Mail: meister@meisterconsult.com

14-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster
Germany
Phone: 0251/ 28 56 - 0
Fax: 0251/ 28 56 - 564
E-mail: info@vectron.de
Internet: www.vectron.de
ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7
WKN: A0KEXC
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1487219

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1487219  14-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1487219&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vectron Systems AGmehr Nachrichten