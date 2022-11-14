|
14.11.2022 15:51:46
EQS-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Vectron with further cost reductions
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Münster, 14.11.2022
Against the background of continuing great uncertainties, especially in the target industries gastronomy and bakeries, the Board of Management of Vectron Systems AG decided today to use further savings potentials in order to noticeably reduce monthly costs in the future. The resulting one-time burdens, e.g. provisions and depreciations, will mainly occur in this business year. As a result of this and a possibly weaker than expected turnover development, the previous profit expectations for the current financial year will probably have to be reduced.
The company sees this as necessary steps to be able to work profitably again in the coming financial year despite a continuing challenging environment.
Contact:
External IR service provider:
Meister Consulting GmbH
Im Schling 3
59955 Winterberg
phone: +49 (2983) 90 81 21
fax: +49 (2983) 90 81 23
E-Mail: meister@meisterconsult.com
