25.10.2023 19:41:13
EQS-Adhoc: Veganz Group AG acquires production site and brands of Happy Cheeze GmbH in Cuxhaven
EQS-Ad-hoc: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation)
Ludwigsfelde, Germany, Oct. 25, 2023 - Veganz Group AG ("Company" or "Veganz") (ISIN DE000A3E5ED2 / WKN A3E5ED / stock exchange symbol VEZ) today acquired significant parts of the insolvent Happy Cheeze GmbH. Happy Cheeze specializes in vegan cheese alternatives and is the leading brand in the German organic food trade.
Happy Cheeze GmbH produces plant-based cheese alternatives with a product portfolio of 13 products at its approximately 1,000 m2 production site in Cuxhaven. The products are sold online, in organic specialty stores and international food retailers. In addition, plant-based cheese alternatives are produced as a white label for retail brands. As part of this asset deal, Veganz Group AG is expanding its product range, distribution channels and production capacities in the area of plant-based cheese alternatives.
In German food retail, the market volume for self-service soft cheese YTD through week 01/10/23 is 66.3 million euros with a market growth YTD of 12.5%.
Veganz Group AG
End of Inside Information
25-Oct-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
1757497 25-Oct-2023 CET/CEST
