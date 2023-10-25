EQS-Adhoc: Veganz Group AG acquires production site and brands of Happy Cheeze GmbH in Cuxhaven

EQS-Ad-hoc: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

Veganz Group AG acquires production site and brands of Happy Cheeze GmbH in Cuxhaven



Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation)

Veganz Group AG acquires production site and brands of Happy Cheeze GmbH in Cuxhaven

Ludwigsfelde, Germany, Oct. 25, 2023 - Veganz Group AG ("Company" or "Veganz") (ISIN DE000A3E5ED2 / WKN A3E5ED / stock exchange symbol VEZ) today acquired significant parts of the insolvent Happy Cheeze GmbH. Happy Cheeze specializes in vegan cheese alternatives and is the leading brand in the German organic food trade.

Happy Cheeze GmbH produces plant-based cheese alternatives with a product portfolio of 13 products at its approximately 1,000 m2 production site in Cuxhaven. The products are sold online, in organic specialty stores and international food retailers. In addition, plant-based cheese alternatives are produced as a white label for retail brands. As part of this asset deal, Veganz Group AG is expanding its product range, distribution channels and production capacities in the area of plant-based cheese alternatives.

In German food retail, the market volume for self-service soft cheese YTD through week 01/10/23 is 66.3 million euros with a market growth YTD of 12.5%.

