EQS-Adhoc: Veganz Group AG: Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation)

EQS-Ad-hoc: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

Veganz Group AG: Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation)



13-Nov-2023 / 18:41 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation)

Veganz Group AG: Portfolio adjustments prompt Veganz to adjust its annual forecast for 2023

Ludwigsfelde, Germany, 13 November 2023 - Veganz Group AG ("Company" or "Veganz") (ISIN DE000A3E5ED2 / WKN A3E5ED / stock exchange symbol VEZ) has made product range adjustments to improve profitability in 2023 and is therefore adjusting its annual forecast for the 2023 financial year.

Due to the discontinuation of several product categories, the significant reduction of the product range and the ongoing economic weakness, Veganz Group AG expects a significant decline in sales in the 2023 financial year (previous year: EUR 23.6 million). In the remaining core portfolio, the company achieved year-on-year growth of 7.8% in the first nine months of the year.

Veganz Group AG continues to expect a significant improvement in EBITDA compared to the previous year (previous year: EUR -12.3 million). The extensive cost reduction and efficiency improvement programme, the streamlining of the product range, the optimisation of the customer portfolio and the expansion of in-house production with the start of production at the Ludwigsfelde site will all contribute to this.

The presentation of the Q3 quarterly figures will take place on 15 November 2023 at 10 a.m.

Contact Company:

Veganz Group AG

An den Kiefern 7

14974 Ludwigsfelde

Phone: +49 (0)30 2936378 0

E-mail: info@veganz.de

Contact Investor Relations:

Massimo Garau (Chief Financial Officer, CFO)

Phone: +49 (0)151 46569362

E-mail: ir@veganz.de

