Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.09.2022 15:46:24

EQS-Adhoc: Veganz Group AG: Economic slowdown prompts Veganz to adjust guidance 2022 and introduce a package of measures

EQS-Ad-hoc: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Veganz Group AG: Economic slowdown prompts Veganz to adjust guidance 2022 and introduce a package of measures

19-Sep-2022 / 15:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Economic slowdown prompts Veganz to adjust guidance 2022 and introduce a package of measures

(Berlin, 19 September 2022) Global supply chain bottlenecks as well as consumer sentiment in the food retail sector, which has been adversely affected by energy price increases and general inflationary pressure, continue to have a negative impact on the business of Veganz Group AG. Veganz therefore adjusts its guidance for 2022.

Depending on the macroeconomic conditions, Veganz now expects a significant (previously: slight) decrease in sales for the fiscal year 2022, both at Group level and at individual company level of Veganz Group AG (prior year: EUR 33.5 million and EUR 30.4 million, respectively), but continues to assume a slightly lower EBITDA compared to the previous year (prior year: EUR -9.8 million).

To take account of the changed market environment, the Company has initiated three major measures with regard to in-house production, field sales force and marketing:

Veganz has stopped the investments for the construction of the planned Veganz Food Factory in Werder (Havel) and will implement the completed planning in a new context at another location in the federal state of Brandenburg. Meanwhile, the Company is continuing to invest in smaller, temporary production facilities for the in-house production of meat, fish, cheese and egg alternatives. This will enable a liquidity-preserving ramp-up of its own production, which will also allow for a quick adjustment to the respective demand situation and minimises production start-up risks.

In order to improve sales efficiency, the Company has already reduced the sales force from 50 to 30 as of 31 July 2022 and will gradually reduce it further to approximately 20 employees by April 2023. The required capacities can be increased on short notice in the event of positive changes in market conditions.

In addition, Veganz has changed the focus of its product communication and the selection of marketing channels and has adapted its strategic market cultivation to the current corporate situation in order to significantly reduce its planned marketing activities and costs and to concentrate on defined core and focus categories as well as products from in-house production. The Company therefore no longer anticipates a general expansion of brand awareness, but rather a target group-specific increase in awareness of the Veganz brand in the fiscal year 2022.

The Half-Year Report as at 30 June 2022 will be published on 29 September 2022.

Definitions of the alternative performance measures used:
EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation. It is calculated by first adding sales and other operating income. The result is reduced by the cost of materials (consisting of the cost of raw materials, consumables and supplies and of purchased merchandise), personnel expenses (consisting of wages and salaries as well as social security contributions, pension and other benefit costs) and other operating expenses (adjusted for one-off expenses that are not part of the ordinary course of business).

Contact:
Veganz Group AG
Vanina Hoffmann
Head of Investor Relations
T: +49 (0)170 6837016
vanina.hoffmann@veganz.de

19-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Veganz Group AG
Warschauer Straße 32
10243 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 2936378 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 2936378 20
E-mail: info@veganz.de
Internet: https://veganz.de/
ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2
WKN: A3E5ED
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1445509

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1445509  19-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1445509&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Veganzmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Veganzmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Veganz 17,60 -2,22% Veganz

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX und DAX tiefer -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich in der neuen Handelswoche tiefer. Die US-Börsen notieren im Montagshandel schwächer. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Montag ebenfalls bergab - Japans Börsen blieben wegen eines Feiertags geschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen