EQS-Adhoc: Verbio SE: Preliminary EBITDA for FY 2025/2026 exceeds forecast

EQS-Ad-hoc: Verbio SE / Key word(s): Results / Full year

Verbio SE: Preliminary EBITDA for FY 2025/2026 exceeds forecast



03-Aug-2026 / 23:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Preliminary EBITDA for FY 2025/2026 exceeds forecast

Leipzig, August 3, 2026 – Based on preliminary financial figures that have not yet been audited by the independent auditor, the Management Board expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the financial year 2025/2026 to amount to approximately EUR 192 million. The preliminary EBITDA therefore exceeds the Management Board's previous guidance range of EUR 160 million to EUR 180 million. This positive development is primarily attributable to the improved CO2 efficiency of Verbio's biofuels and higher-than-expected selling prices.

Net debt amounted to approximately EUR 92 million as of June 30, 2026 and was therefore below the expected maximum level of EUR 140 million.

The financial results for the financial year 2025/2026 will be published in the Annual Report for the year ended June 30, 2026 on September 24, 2026.

About Verbio

At Verbio we make more from biomass. In our biorefineries we convert raw materials and residual products from regional agriculture into climate-friendly fuels, green energy, and renewable products for the chemical industry and agriculture. In addition, we create high-value components from sustainably-generated biomass for the animal feed and foodstuff industries. We employ ca. 1,400 people at our locations in Europa, Asia, and North America. Our motto “Pioneering green solutions” sums up what drives our international team: with innovative technologies and green solutions, we are shaping the social and industrial transformation toward climate neutrality and ecological production. We contribute to preserving natural resources and to safeguarding the planet’s environment for future generations. We combine global growth with commercial success. For us, climate protection is an expression of social responsibility. At the same time, we contribute to security of supply by converting locally available biomass into renewable energy sources and sustainable chemicals. Verbio shares (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) have been listed in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006. Our headquarters are in Zörbig, Germany.

Important notice

This publication contains forward-looking statements that are based on current assumptions and estimates made by the management of Verbio SE. Although the Company’s management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimations are realistic, actual future developments and actual future results may differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors can include, among other things, changes in the financial and asset situation, the development or performance of the company, the legal and regulatory framework in Germany and the EU, and changes in the industry. Verbio neither intends nor assumes any separate obligation to update, revise or adapt forward-looking statements to take account of future events or developments.

Contact:Verbio SERitterstraße 23 (Oelßner's Hof)04109 LeipzigAlina Köhler (IR)Ulrike Kurze (PR)+49(0)341/308530-299E-Mail: ir@verbio.de/pr@verbio.de