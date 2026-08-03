VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Aktie
WKN DE: A0JL9W / ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6
|
03.08.2026 23:33:44
EQS-Adhoc: Verbio SE: Preliminary EBITDA for FY 2025/2026 exceeds forecast
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Verbio SE / Key word(s): Results / Full year
Preliminary EBITDA for FY 2025/2026 exceeds forecast
Leipzig, August 3, 2026 – Based on preliminary financial figures that have not yet been audited by the independent auditor, the Management Board expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the financial year 2025/2026 to amount to approximately EUR 192 million. The preliminary EBITDA therefore exceeds the Management Board's previous guidance range of EUR 160 million to EUR 180 million. This positive development is primarily attributable to the improved CO2 efficiency of Verbio's biofuels and higher-than-expected selling prices.
Net debt amounted to approximately EUR 92 million as of June 30, 2026 and was therefore below the expected maximum level of EUR 140 million.
The financial results for the financial year 2025/2026 will be published in the Annual Report for the year ended June 30, 2026 on September 24, 2026.
About Verbio
At Verbio we make more from biomass. In our biorefineries we convert raw materials and residual products from regional agriculture into climate-friendly fuels, green energy, and renewable products for the chemical industry and agriculture. In addition, we create high-value components from sustainably-generated biomass for the animal feed and foodstuff industries. We employ ca. 1,400 people at our locations in Europa, Asia, and North America. Our motto “Pioneering green solutions” sums up what drives our international team: with innovative technologies and green solutions, we are shaping the social and industrial transformation toward climate neutrality and ecological production. We contribute to preserving natural resources and to safeguarding the planet’s environment for future generations. We combine global growth with commercial success. For us, climate protection is an expression of social responsibility. At the same time, we contribute to security of supply by converting locally available biomass into renewable energy sources and sustainable chemicals. Verbio shares (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) have been listed in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006. Our headquarters are in Zörbig, Germany.
Important notice
This publication contains forward-looking statements that are based on current assumptions and estimates made by the management of Verbio SE. Although the Company’s management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimations are realistic, actual future developments and actual future results may differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors can include, among other things, changes in the financial and asset situation, the development or performance of the company, the legal and regulatory framework in Germany and the EU, and changes in the industry. Verbio neither intends nor assumes any separate obligation to update, revise or adapt forward-looking statements to take account of future events or developments.
Contact:
Verbio SE
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßner's Hof)
04109 Leipzig
Alina Köhler (IR)
Ulrike Kurze (PR)
+49(0)341/308530-299
E-Mail: ir@verbio.de/pr@verbio.de
End of Inside Information
03-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Verbio SE
|Thura Mark 18
|06780 Zörbig
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)341 308530-0
|E-mail:
|ir@verbio.de
|Internet:
|www.verbio.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JL9W6
|WKN:
|A0JL9W
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900W51PINCFFALS96
|EQS News ID:
|2376618
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2376618 03-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
|
03.08.26
|Biokraftstoffhersteller Verbio verdient operativ mehr als erwartet. (dpa-AFX)
|
03.08.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Verbio SE: Vorläufiges EBITDA für GJ 2025/2026 übertrifft Prognose (EQS Group)
|
03.08.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Verbio SE: Preliminary EBITDA for FY 2025/2026 exceeds forecast (EQS Group)
|
03.08.26
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: SDAX beendet den Montagshandel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
03.08.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX geht zum Ende des Montagshandels nahezu durch die Decke (finanzen.at)
|
03.08.26
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: TecDAX verbucht am Nachmittag kräftige Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
03.08.26
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: Gewinne im SDAX (finanzen.at)
|
03.08.26
|Montagshandel in Frankfurt: TecDAX am Mittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)