EQS-Adhoc: Verbio SE: Verbio increases EBITDA forecast for the financial year 2025/2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Verbio SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Verbio SE: Verbio increases EBITDA forecast for the financial year 2025/2026



25-March-2026 / 16:17 CET/CEST

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Verbio increases EBITDA forecast for the financial year 2025/2026

Leipzig, March 25, 2026 – Based on the business performance to date as well as the current level of sales and raw material prices, the Management Board expects to achieve earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of approximately EUR 100-140 million in the financial year 2025/2026. Strong demand for low-emission biofuels drives persistently high sales prices, supported by an increasingly favourable regulatory environment, particularly for conventional biofuels, and by geopolitical factors.

Net financial debt is expected to decrease by the end of the financial year to approximately EUR 140 million.

The forecast is set out with a broad range, as the geopolitical environment remains dynamic.

In its latest forecast, the company expected EBITDA to be at the upper end of the high double-digit million-euro range, along with a moderate reduction in net financial debt compared to the prior-year level of EUR 164 million.

About Verbio

At Verbio we make more from biomass. In our biorefineries we convert raw materials and residual products from regional agriculture into climate-friendly fuels, green energy, and renewable products for the chemical industry and agriculture. In addition, we create high-value components from sustainably-generated biomass for the animal feed and foodstuff industries. We employ more than 1,400 people at our locations in Europa, Asia, and North America. Our motto “Pioneering green solutions” sums up what drives our international team: with innovative technologies and green solutions, we are shaping the social and industrial transformation toward climate neutrality and ecological production. We contribute to preserving natural resources and to safeguarding the planet’s environment for future generations. We combine global growth with commercial success. For us, climate protection is an expression of social responsibility. At the same time, we contribute to security of supply by converting locally available biomass into renewable energy sources and sustainable chemicals. Verbio shares (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) have been listed in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006. Our headquarters are in Zörbig, Germany.

Important notice

This publication contains forward-looking statements that are based on current assumptions and estimates made by the management of Verbio SE. Although the Company’s management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimations are realistic, actual future developments and actual future results may differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors can include, among other things, changes in the financial and asset situation, the development or performance of the company, the legal and regulatory framework in Germany and the EU, and changes in the industry. Verbio neither intends nor undertakes any obligation to ensure that forward-looking statements are achieved or updated or adjusted to future events and developments.

Contact:Verbio SERitterstraße 23 (Oelßner's Hof)04109 LeipzigAlina Köhler (IR)Ulrike Kurze (PR)+49(0)341/308530-299E-Mail: ir@verbio.de/pr@verbio.de