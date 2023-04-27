|
27.04.2023 16:12:40
EQS-Adhoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: VERBIO adjusts its forecast for the full financial year 2022/2023 and announces its preliminary EBITDA for the first nine months of the financial year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
VERBIO adjusts its forecast for the full financial year 2022/2023 and announces its preliminary EBITDA for the first nine months of the financial year
Due to amended expectations concerning investments and working capital, the Management Board plans net financial assets by the end of the financial year of around EUR 80 million. Prior to this the Company had assumed net financial assets in the order of EUR 30 million at the end of the 2022/2023 financial year.
Based on preliminary calculations Verbio has generated an EBITDA of approximately EUR 214 million in the first nine months of the current financial year 2022/2023.
Detailed information on business developments in the first nine months of the 2022/2023 financial year is provided in the quarterly statement for the period ended March 31, 2023, which will be published on May 11, 2023.
Information about VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)
VERBIO AG is one of the leading independent bioenergy manufacturers, and is also the only large-scale producer of biodiesel, bioethanol and biomethane in Europe. The Group has approximately 1,000 employees at its locations in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg as well as at its foreign subsidiaries in India, the USA, Canada, Poland and Hungary. VERBIO concentrates on the use of internally developed innovative technologies and efficient energy-saving production processes. VERBIOs biofuels achieve CO2 savings of up to 90 percent compared to petrol or diesel. The Groups annual production capacity amounts to approximately 660,000 tonnes of biodiesel, 300,000 tonnes of bioethanol and 1,300 gigawatt hours of biomethane. In addition, VERBIO manufactures biofertiliser and animal feed for agricultural use as well as high-value raw materials for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and foodstuff industries. With its innovative processes and highly efficient production plants, VERBIO is a technology leader in the biofuels market. The VERBIO share (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) has been listed in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006.
Important notice
This publication contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the management of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG. Although the Companys management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimations are realistic, actual future developments and actual future results may differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. For example, these factors can include changes to the overall economic climate, changes to the legal and regulatory framework in Germany and the EU, and changes in the industry. VERBIO can give no guarantee and accepts no liability as to whether future development and the results actually achieved in future will match the assumptions and estimates made in this publication.
Contact:
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßner's Hof)
04109 Leipzig
Alina Köhler
Investor Relations
Phone: +49(0)341/308530-299
Email: ir@verbio.de/pr@verbio.de
End of Inside Information
27-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
|Thura Mark 18
|06780 Zörbig
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)341 308530-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)341 308530-998
|E-mail:
|ir@verbio.de
|Internet:
|www.verbio.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JL9W6
|WKN:
|A0JL9W
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1619425
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1619425 27-Apr-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AGmehr Analysen
|28.04.23
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|28.04.23
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.04.23
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.04.23
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|27.03.23
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.04.23
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|28.04.23
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.04.23
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.04.23
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|27.03.23
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.04.23
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|28.04.23
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.04.23
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.04.23
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|27.03.23
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
|33,26
|-3,65%