26.09.2023 08:03:04
EQS-Adhoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: VERBIO forecasts EBITDA of EUR 200 million to EUR 250 million for the financial year 2023/24.
EQS-Ad-hoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Key word(s): Forecast
VERBIO forecasts EBITDA of EUR 200 million to EUR 250 million for the financial year 2023/24.
Leipzig, September 26, 2023 Based on current sales and raw materials and energy price levels, our planned production capacity usage as well as our expectation that current uncertainties will continue, the Management Board expects to achieve an EBITDA for the financial year 2023/24 in the range of approximately EUR 200 million to EUR 250 million. Net cash at the end of the financial year is expected to fall to approximately EUR -150 million to EUR -110 million as a result of the high levels of investments planned to expand production capacities and invest in new growth areas.
VERBIO was able to generate a good result in the financial year 2022/2023 in light of the volatility in raw materials and considering the extraordinarily successful results reported in the previous year. EBITDA of EUR 240.3 million was in the range of the most recent forecast, and is the second-best result in VERBIOs history.
Detailed information on business developments in the financial year just ended is provided in the annual report for the financial year 2022/23. The report can be viewed from September 26, 2023 on VERBIOs website www.verbio.de.
About VERBIO
At VERBIO we make more out of biomass. In our biorefineries we convert raw materials and waste products from local agriculture into climate-friendly fuels, green energy and renewable products for chemicals and agriculture. In addition, we create high-value components from sustainably-generated biomass for the animal feed and food industries. We employ more than 1,000 people at our locations in Germany, Poland, Hungary, India, the USA and Canada. Our motto Pioneering green solutions summarises what drives our international team; with innovative technologies and green solutions, we are shaping the social and industrial transformation toward climate neutrality and ecological production. We contribute to preserving natural resources and to leaving the earth in a habitable state for the generations that will follow us. In doing so we combine global growth with commercial success, social responsibility and supply security. The VERBIO share (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) has been listed in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006. Our headquarters are in Zörbig, Germany.
Important notice
This publication contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the management of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG. Although the Companys management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimations are realistic, actual future developments and actual future results may differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. For example, these factors can include changes to the overall economic climate, changes to the legal and regulatory framework in Germany and the EU, and changes in the industry. VERBIO can give no guarantee and accepts no liability as to whether future development and the results actually achieved in future will match the assumptions and estimates made in this publication.
Contact:
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßner's Hof)
04109 Leipzig
Alina Köhler
Investor Relations
Phone: +49(0)341/308530-299
Fax: +49(0)341/308530-298
Email: ir@verbio.de/pr@verbio.de
End of Inside Information
26-Sep-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
|Thura Mark 18
|06780 Zörbig
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)341 308530-0
|E-mail:
|ir@verbio.de
|Internet:
|www.verbio.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JL9W6
|WKN:
|A0JL9W
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1734029
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1734029 26-Sep-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
|29.08.23
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.08.23
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.08.23
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|19.07.23
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.06.23
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
|36,00
|-6,52%
