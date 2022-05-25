EQS-Adhoc: VERBUND AG: Executive Board proposes distribution of a special dividend for financial year 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Verbund AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Payout

VERBUND AG: Executive Board proposes distribution of a special dividend for financial year 2022



25-May-2022 / 11:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Executive Board of VERBUND AG has resolved to propose to the 2023 Annual General Meeting the distribution of a special dividend in the amount of 400m in addition to the regular dividend, which is based on a payout ratio of between 45% and 55% of the Group result for 2022 after adjustment for non-recurring effects. The one-off special dividend is intended to allow shareholders to participate in the Groups anticipated extraordinarily positive business performance for the current financial year 2022 by means of a higher payout. Based on the payout ratio for the previous year and the average of the current earnings forecast, the total dividend for financial year 2022 would amount to approximately 1.2bn.

Distribution of the dividends must be approved by the Supervisory Board at the meeting at which the annual financial statements are to be approved and also requires the approval of the shareholders of VERBUND AG at the 2023 Annual General Meeting.



Contact:

Andreas WolleinHead of Group Finance and Investor RelationsT.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52604F.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52694mailto:investor-relations@verbund.com