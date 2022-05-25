+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
25.05.2022 11:45:48

EQS-Adhoc: VERBUND AG: Executive Board proposes distribution of a special dividend for financial year 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Verbund AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Payout
VERBUND AG: Executive Board proposes distribution of a special dividend for financial year 2022

25-May-2022 / 11:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Executive Board of VERBUND AG has resolved to propose to the 2023 Annual General Meeting the distribution of a special dividend in the amount of 400m in addition to the regular dividend, which is based on a payout ratio of between 45% and 55% of the Group result for 2022 after adjustment for non-recurring effects. The one-off special dividend is intended to allow shareholders to participate in the Groups anticipated extraordinarily positive business performance for the current financial year 2022 by means of a higher payout. Based on the payout ratio for the previous year and the average of the current earnings forecast, the total dividend for financial year 2022 would amount to approximately 1.2bn.

Distribution of the dividends must be approved by the Supervisory Board at the meeting at which the annual financial statements are to be approved and also requires the approval of the shareholders of VERBUND AG at the 2023 Annual General Meeting.


Contact:

Andreas Wollein
Head of Group Finance and Investor Relations
T.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52604
F.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52694
mailto:investor-relations@verbund.com

25-May-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: VERBUND AG
Am Hof 6A
1010 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043-1-53113-52604
Fax: 0043-1-53113-52694
E-mail: investor-relations@verbund.com
Internet: www.verbund.com
ISIN: AT0000746409
WKN: 877738
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1361263

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1361263  25-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1361263&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Verbund AGmehr Nachrichten