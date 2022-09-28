|
28.09.2022 09:52:33
EQS-Adhoc: VERIANOS SE considers corporate bond issue
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: VERIANOS SE / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Bond
VERIANOS SE considers corporate bond issue
Cologne, 28 September 2022 VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48), the pan-European real estate private equity firm, is considering an issue of a secured corporate bond in a private placement with a volume of up to EUR 25 million and a maturity of three years.
The company is currently preparing the market sounding with existing investors for the potential issue of the bond. The funds generated are to be used both to realise investment opportunities and to refinance existing financial liabilities.
Further information on VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft are available on www.verianos.com. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to make an offer to buy securities.
28-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERIANOS SE
|Gürzenichstraße 21
|50667 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 221 20046100
|Fax:
|+49 221 20046140
|E-mail:
|ir@verianos.com
|Internet:
|www.verianos.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z2Y48
|WKN:
|A0Z2Y4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1451727
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1451727 28-Sep-2022 CET/CEST
