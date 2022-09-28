EQS-Adhoc: VERIANOS SE considers corporate bond issue

EQS-Ad-hoc: VERIANOS SE / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Bond

VERIANOS SE considers corporate bond issue



28-Sep-2022 / 09:52 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



VERIANOS SE considers corporate bond issue Cologne, 28 September 2022 VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48), the pan-European real estate private equity firm, is considering an issue of a secured corporate bond in a private placement with a volume of up to EUR 25 million and a maturity of three years. The company is currently preparing the market sounding with existing investors for the potential issue of the bond. The funds generated are to be used both to realise investment opportunities and to refinance existing financial liabilities. Contact:

VERIANOS SE

Tobias Bodamer

T +49 221 20046 105

Mail: ir@verianos.com Financial and business press:

IR.on AG

Karolin Bistrovic

T +49 221 9140 970

Mail: verianos@ir-on.com



---------------------------------------------------------

Further information on VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft are available on www.verianos.com. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to make an offer to buy securities.

---------------------------------------------------------Further information on VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft are available on www.verianos.com. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to make an offer to buy securities. 28-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

