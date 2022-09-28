Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.09.2022 09:52:33

EQS-Adhoc: VERIANOS SE considers corporate bond issue

EQS-Ad-hoc: VERIANOS SE / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Bond
VERIANOS SE considers corporate bond issue

28-Sep-2022 / 09:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VERIANOS SE considers corporate bond issue

Cologne, 28 September 2022 VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48), the pan-European real estate private equity firm, is considering an issue of a secured corporate bond in a private placement with a volume of up to EUR 25 million and a maturity of three years.

The company is currently preparing the market sounding with existing investors for the potential issue of the bond. The funds generated are to be used both to realise investment opportunities and to refinance existing financial liabilities.

 

Contact:
VERIANOS SE
Tobias Bodamer
T +49 221 20046 105
Mail: ir@verianos.com

Financial and business press:
IR.on AG
Karolin Bistrovic
T +49 221 9140 970
Mail: verianos@ir-on.com

 



---------------------------------------------------------
Further information on VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft are available on www.verianos.com. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to make an offer to buy securities.
 

28-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: VERIANOS SE
Gürzenichstraße 21
50667 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 221 20046100
Fax: +49 221 20046140
E-mail: ir@verianos.com
Internet: www.verianos.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48
WKN: A0Z2Y4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1451727

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1451727  28-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1451727&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VERIANOS SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VERIANOS SEmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

VERIANOS SE 0,80 -3,64% VERIANOS SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street-Handel schließt freundlich -- ATX beendet Sitzung in Rot -- DAX schließt nach wechselhaftem Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Verlusten
Der ATX notierte am Mittwoch im Minus. Der deutsche Markt gab seine Verluste zum Handelsschluss ab. Anleger in den USA wagten sich am Mittwoch aus der Reserve. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte in Rot.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen