EQS-Adhoc: VERIANOS SE issues new secured corporate bond

VERIANOS SE issues new secured corporate bond



18-Oct-2022 / 14:05 CET/CEST

VERIANOS SE issues new secured corporate bond Cologne, 18 October 2022 VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48), the pan-European real estate private equity firm, issues another secured corporate bond. The bearer bond will be targeted at a selected group of investors in a private placement. The issue has a volume of up to EUR 25 million. The coupon is 8.00% p.a. The new bond (ISIN: DE000A30VG50, WKN: A30VG5) has a maturity of three years. The subscription period for the private placement starts today, 18 October 2022, and is expected to end on 28 October 2022 at 12:00 p.m. The issuer reserves the right to issue further tranches during a post-placement. The bond will be listed in the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and secured with collateral amounting to at least 125% of the outstanding bond volume under a trust structure. The funds generated are to be used both to realize investment opportunities and to refinance existing financial liabilities.

Contact:

VERIANOS SE

Tobias Bodamer

T +49 221 20046 105

Mail: ir@verianos.com Financial and business press: IR.on AG

Karolin Bistrovic

T +49 221 9140 970

Mail: verianos@ir-on.com

Further information on VERIANOS SE are available on www.verianos.com. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to make an offer to buy securities.

