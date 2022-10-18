|
18.10.2022 14:05:24
EQS-Adhoc: VERIANOS SE issues new secured corporate bond
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: VERIANOS SE / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Bond
VERIANOS SE issues new secured corporate bond
Cologne, 18 October 2022 VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48), the pan-European real estate private equity firm, issues another secured corporate bond.
The bearer bond will be targeted at a selected group of investors in a private placement. The issue has a volume of up to EUR 25 million. The coupon is 8.00% p.a. The new bond (ISIN: DE000A30VG50, WKN: A30VG5) has a maturity of three years. The subscription period for the private placement starts today, 18 October 2022, and is expected to end on 28 October 2022 at 12:00 p.m. The issuer reserves the right to issue further tranches during a post-placement. The bond will be listed in the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and secured with collateral amounting to at least 125% of the outstanding bond volume under a trust structure.
The funds generated are to be used both to realize investment opportunities and to refinance existing financial liabilities.
Financial and business press:
IR.on AG
Further information on VERIANOS SE are available on www.verianos.com. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to make an offer to buy securities.
18-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERIANOS SE
|Gürzenichstraße 21
|50667 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 221 20046100
|Fax:
|+49 221 20046140
|E-mail:
|ir@verianos.com
|Internet:
|www.verianos.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z2Y48
|WKN:
|A0Z2Y4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1466079
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1466079 18-Oct-2022 CET/CEST
