EQS-Adhoc: VERIANOS SE issues new secured corporate bond

18.10.2022 14:05:24

18-Oct-2022 / 14:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cologne, 18 October 2022 VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48), the pan-European real estate private equity firm, issues another secured corporate bond.

The bearer bond will be targeted at a selected group of investors in a private placement. The issue has a volume of up to EUR 25 million. The coupon is 8.00% p.a. The new bond (ISIN: DE000A30VG50, WKN: A30VG5) has a maturity of three years. The subscription period for the private placement starts today, 18 October 2022, and is expected to end on 28 October 2022 at 12:00 p.m. The issuer reserves the right to issue further tranches during a post-placement. The bond will be listed in the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and secured with collateral amounting to at least 125% of the outstanding bond volume under a trust structure.

The funds generated are to be used both to realize investment opportunities and to refinance existing financial liabilities.

 


Contact:
VERIANOS SE
Tobias Bodamer
T +49 221 20046 105
Mail: ir@verianos.com

 

Financial and business press:

IR.on AG
Karolin Bistrovic
T +49 221 9140 970
Mail: verianos@ir-on.com


Further information on VERIANOS SE are available on www.verianos.com. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to make an offer to buy securities.

