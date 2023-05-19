EQS-Adhoc: VERIANOS SE: Notice of loss pursuant to section 22 SEAG

EQS-Ad-hoc: VERIANOS SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/AGM/EGM

VERIANOS SE: Notice of loss pursuant to section 22 SEAG



19-May-2023 / 15:34 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





VERIANOS SE: Notice of loss pursuant to section 22 SEAG Cologne, 19 May 2023 - The Administrative Board of VERIANOS SE announces that a loss amounting to more than half of the share capital has occurred. Pursuant to section 22 (5) SEAG, a loss amounting to half of the share capital triggers the Administrative Board's duty to convene the Annual General Meeting without delay. The Administrative Board will shortly issue an invitation to the Annual General Meeting and bring forward the planned publication of the Group Annual Report.

Contact:

VERIANOS SE

Tobias Bodamer

T +49 221 20046 105

Mail: VERIANOS SETobias BodamerT +49 221 20046 105Mail: ir@verianos.com

19-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

