19.05.2023 15:34:38
EQS-Adhoc: VERIANOS SE: Notice of loss pursuant to section 22 SEAG
EQS-Ad-hoc: VERIANOS SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/AGM/EGM
VERIANOS SE: Notice of loss pursuant to section 22 SEAG
Cologne, 19 May 2023 - The Administrative Board of VERIANOS SE announces that a loss amounting to more than half of the share capital has occurred.
Pursuant to section 22 (5) SEAG, a loss amounting to half of the share capital triggers the Administrative Board's duty to convene the Annual General Meeting without delay. The Administrative Board will shortly issue an invitation to the Annual General Meeting and bring forward the planned publication of the Group Annual Report.
Contact:
VERIANOS SE
Tobias Bodamer
T +49 221 20046 105
Mail: ir@verianos.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERIANOS SE
|Gürzenichstraße 21
|50667 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 221 20046100
|Fax:
|+49 221 20046140
|E-mail:
|ir@verianos.com
|Internet:
|www.verianos.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z2Y48, DE000A2G8VP3, DE000A254Y19, DE000A30VG50
|WKN:
|A0Z2Y4, A2G8VP, A254Y1, A30VG5
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1637471
