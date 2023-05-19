19.05.2023 15:34:38

EQS-Adhoc: VERIANOS SE: Notice of loss pursuant to section 22 SEAG

EQS-Ad-hoc: VERIANOS SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/AGM/EGM
VERIANOS SE: Notice of loss pursuant to section 22 SEAG

19-May-2023 / 15:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VERIANOS SE: Notice of loss pursuant to section 22 SEAG

Cologne, 19 May 2023 - The Administrative Board of VERIANOS SE announces that a loss amounting to more than half of the share capital has occurred.

Pursuant to section 22 (5) SEAG, a loss amounting to half of the share capital triggers the Administrative Board's duty to convene the Annual General Meeting without delay. The Administrative Board will shortly issue an invitation to the Annual General Meeting and bring forward the planned publication of the Group Annual Report.


Contact:
VERIANOS SE
Tobias Bodamer
T +49 221 20046 105
Mail: ir@verianos.com


End of Inside Information

19-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: VERIANOS SE
Gürzenichstraße 21
50667 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 221 20046100
Fax: +49 221 20046140
E-mail: ir@verianos.com
Internet: www.verianos.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48, DE000A2G8VP3, DE000A254Y19, DE000A30VG50
WKN: A0Z2Y4, A2G8VP, A254Y1, A30VG5
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1637471

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1637471  19-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1637471&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VERIANOS SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VERIANOS SEmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!