VIB Vermoegen Aktie
WKN DE: A2YPDD / ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0
|
31.07.2026 18:40:24
EQS-Adhoc: VIB Vermögen AG: Lock-Up Agreements with noteholders and promissory noteholders of BRANICKS Group AG have become fully effective
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EQS-Ad-hoc: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Other
ad hoc announcement 31 July 2026 (ENG)
VIB Vermögen AG
Lock-Up Agreements with noteholders and promissory noteholders of BRANICKS Group AG have become fully effective
Neuburg a. d. Donau, 31 July 2026
VIB Vermögen AG (ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0) ("VIB") announces, with reference to its ad hoc announcement dated 31 July 2026, that the lock-up agreements ("Lock-Up Agreements") signed by its parent company BRANICKS Group AG (“Branicks”) and VIB on 30 July 2026 with a group of holders of Branicks’ unsecured notes with a currently outstanding principal amount of EUR 400 million, due 22 September 2026, of the registered notes (Namensschuldverschreibungen) issued by Branicks and of the promissory note loans (Schuldscheindarlehen) of Branicks have become fully effective today at 17:34 (CEST). All effectiveness conditions provided for in the Lock-Up Agreements have been satisfied
Next Steps
The refinancing and restructuring concept agreed with creditors in the Lock-Up Agreements and the business plan for VIB will now be implemented. VIB will keep the capital markets informed of further developments in connection with the implementation of the restructuring in accordance with legal requirements.
Contact:
Michael Blankenhorn
T +49 8431 9077-949
F +49 8431 9077-1949
michael.blankenhorn@vib-ag.de
End of Inside Information
31-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VIB Vermögen AG
|Tilly-Park 1
|86633 Neuburg/Donau
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)8431 / 9077 949
|Fax:
|+49 (0)8431 / 9077 1949
|E-mail:
|ir@vib-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.vib-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YPDD0
|WKN:
|A2YPDD
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900NFW9IP8LMOFM33
|EQS News ID:
|2375748
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2375748 31-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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