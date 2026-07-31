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WKN DE: A2YPDD / ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0

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31.07.2026 18:40:24

EQS-Adhoc: VIB Vermögen AG: Lock-Up Agreements with noteholders and promissory noteholders of BRANICKS Group AG have become fully effective

EQS-Ad-hoc: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Other
VIB Vermögen AG: Lock-Up Agreements with noteholders and promissory noteholders of BRANICKS Group AG have become fully effective

31-Jul-2026 / 18:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ad hoc announcement 31 July 2026 (ENG)

VIB Vermögen AG
Lock-Up Agreements with noteholders and promissory noteholders of BRANICKS Group AG have become fully effective

Neuburg a. d. Donau, 31 July 2026
VIB Vermögen AG (ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0) ("VIB") announces, with reference to its ad hoc announcement dated 31 July 2026, that the lock-up agreements ("Lock-Up Agreements") signed by its parent company BRANICKS Group AG (“Branicks”) and VIB on 30 July 2026 with a group of holders of Branicks’ unsecured notes with a currently outstanding principal amount of EUR 400 million, due 22 September 2026, of the registered notes (Namensschuldverschreibungen) issued by Branicks and of the promissory note loans (Schuldscheindarlehen) of Branicks have become fully effective today at 17:34 (CEST). All effectiveness conditions provided for in the Lock-Up Agreements have been satisfied
Next Steps

The refinancing and restructuring concept agreed with creditors in the Lock-Up Agreements and the business plan for VIB will now be implemented. VIB will keep the capital markets informed of further developments in connection with the implementation of the restructuring in accordance with legal requirements.

Contact:
Michael Blankenhorn
T +49 8431 9077-949
F +49 8431 9077-1949
michael.blankenhorn@vib-ag.de
 


End of Inside Information

31-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: VIB Vermögen AG
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Donau
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 949
Fax: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 1949
E-mail: ir@vib-ag.de
Internet: www.vib-ag.de
ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0
WKN: A2YPDD
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900NFW9IP8LMOFM33
EQS News ID: 2375748

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2375748  31-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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