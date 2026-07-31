EQS-Adhoc: VIB Vermögen AG: Lock-Up Agreements with noteholders and promissory noteholders of BRANICKS Group AG have become fully effective

EQS-Ad-hoc: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Other

VIB Vermögen AG: Lock-Up Agreements with noteholders and promissory noteholders of BRANICKS Group AG have become fully effective



31-Jul-2026 / 18:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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ad hoc announcement 31 July 2026 (ENG)



VIB Vermögen AG

Lock-Up Agreements with noteholders and promissory noteholders of BRANICKS Group AG have become fully effective



Neuburg a. d. Donau, 31 July 2026

VIB Vermögen AG (ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0) ("VIB") announces, with reference to its ad hoc announcement dated 31 July 2026, that the lock-up agreements ("Lock-Up Agreements") signed by its parent company BRANICKS Group AG (“Branicks”) and VIB on 30 July 2026 with a group of holders of Branicks’ unsecured notes with a currently outstanding principal amount of EUR 400 million, due 22 September 2026, of the registered notes (Namensschuldverschreibungen) issued by Branicks and of the promissory note loans (Schuldscheindarlehen) of Branicks have become fully effective today at 17:34 (CEST). All effectiveness conditions provided for in the Lock-Up Agreements have been satisfied

Next Steps



The refinancing and restructuring concept agreed with creditors in the Lock-Up Agreements and the business plan for VIB will now be implemented. VIB will keep the capital markets informed of further developments in connection with the implementation of the restructuring in accordance with legal requirements.



Contact:

Michael Blankenhorn

T +49 8431 9077-949

F +49 8431 9077-1949

michael.blankenhorn@vib-ag.de

VIB Vermögen AGNeuburg a. d. Donau, 31 July 2026VIB Vermögen AG (ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0) ("VIB") announces, with reference to its ad hoc announcement dated 31 July 2026, that the lock-up agreements ("") signed by its parent company BRANICKS Group AG (“”) and VIB on 30 July 2026 with a group of holders of Branicks’ unsecured notes with a currently outstanding principal amount of EUR 400 million, due 22 September 2026, of the registered notes (Namensschuldverschreibungen) issued by Branicks and of the promissory note loans (Schuldscheindarlehen) of Branicks have become fully effective today at 17:34 (CEST). All effectiveness conditions provided for in the Lock-Up Agreements have been satisfiedThe refinancing and restructuring concept agreed with creditors in the Lock-Up Agreements and the business plan for VIB will now be implemented. VIB will keep the capital markets informed of further developments in connection with the implementation of the restructuring in accordance with legal requirements.Contact:Michael BlankenhornT +49 8431 9077-949F +49 8431 9077-1949



End of Inside Information

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