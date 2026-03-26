tmc Content Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2QQQU / ISIN: CH0557519201
|
26.03.2026 11:03:04
EQS-Adhoc: VIDINEXT AG: Marketing agreement with Telekom Deutschland GmbH
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: VIDINEXT AG / Key word(s): Significant contracts
Vidinext AG ("Vidinext") announces that its subsidiary tmc Content Group GmbH ("tmc") has entered into a marketing agreement with Telekom Deutschland GmbH for the distribution of digital content via Telekom Deutschland's MagentaTV platform.
Under the agreement, tmc will operate and distribute a dedicated content offering in the adult entertainment category via an Android TV application and an accompanying website. The agreement is structured on a revenue-sharing basis. The initial term is two years, with options to extend.
The agreement reflects Vidinext's continued investment in its core technology platform, which supports a growing range of B2B and B2C products, including Android TV applications, proprietary streaming platforms, and traditional media services.
Contact:
e-mail: info@vidinext.com
VIDINEXT AG
Poststrasse 24
P.O. Box 1546
CH-6300 Zug
Switzerland
phone: +41 41 766 25 30
End of Inside Information
26-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VIDINEXT AG
|Poststrasse 24
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41-41-7662530
|E-mail:
|info@vidinext.com
|Internet:
|http://www.vidinext.com
|ISIN:
|CH0557519201
|WKN:
|A2QQQU
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|2298392
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2298392 26-March-2026 CET/CEST
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