EQS-Adhoc: VIDINEXT AG: Marketing agreement with Telekom Deutschland GmbH

EQS-Ad-hoc: VIDINEXT AG / Key word(s): Significant contracts

VIDINEXT AG: Marketing agreement with Telekom Deutschland GmbH



26-March-2026 / 11:03 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Under the agreement, tmc will operate and distribute a dedicated content offering in the adult entertainment category via an Android TV application and an accompanying website. The agreement is structured on a revenue-sharing basis. The initial term is two years, with options to extend.



The agreement reflects Vidinext's continued investment in its core technology platform, which supports a growing range of B2B and B2C products, including Android TV applications, proprietary streaming platforms, and traditional media services.



Contact:

e-mail: info@vidinext.com

VIDINEXT AG

Poststrasse 24

P.O. Box 1546

CH-6300 Zug

Switzerland

phone: +41 41 766 25 30 Vidinext AG ("Vidinext") announces that its subsidiary tmc Content Group GmbH ("tmc") has entered into a marketing agreement with Telekom Deutschland GmbH for the distribution of digital content via Telekom Deutschland's MagentaTV platform.Under the agreement, tmc will operate and distribute a dedicated content offering in the adult entertainment category via an Android TV application and an accompanying website. The agreement is structured on a revenue-sharing basis. The initial term is two years, with options to extend.The agreement reflects Vidinext's continued investment in its core technology platform, which supports a growing range of B2B and B2C products, including Android TV applications, proprietary streaming platforms, and traditional media services.Contact:e-mail: info@vidinext.comVIDINEXT AGPoststrasse 24P.O. Box 1546CH-6300 ZugSwitzerlandphone: +41 41 766 25 30



End of Inside Information

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