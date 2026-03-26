tmc Content Group Aktie

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WKN DE: A2QQQU / ISIN: CH0557519201

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26.03.2026 11:03:04

EQS-Adhoc: VIDINEXT AG: Marketing agreement with Telekom Deutschland GmbH

EQS-Ad-hoc: VIDINEXT AG / Key word(s): Significant contracts
VIDINEXT AG: Marketing agreement with Telekom Deutschland GmbH

26-March-2026 / 11:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vidinext AG ("Vidinext") announces that its subsidiary tmc Content Group GmbH ("tmc") has entered into a marketing agreement with Telekom Deutschland GmbH for the distribution of digital content via Telekom Deutschland's MagentaTV platform.

Under the agreement, tmc will operate and distribute a dedicated content offering in the adult entertainment category via an Android TV application and an accompanying website. The agreement is structured on a revenue-sharing basis. The initial term is two years, with options to extend.

The agreement reflects Vidinext's continued investment in its core technology platform, which supports a growing range of B2B and B2C products, including Android TV applications, proprietary streaming platforms, and traditional media services.

Contact:
e-mail: info@vidinext.com
VIDINEXT AG
Poststrasse 24
P.O. Box 1546
CH-6300 Zug
Switzerland
phone: +41 41 766 25 30


End of Inside Information

26-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: VIDINEXT AG
Poststrasse 24
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41-41-7662530
E-mail: info@vidinext.com
Internet: http://www.vidinext.com
ISIN: CH0557519201
WKN: A2QQQU
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 2298392

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2298392  26-March-2026 CET/CEST

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