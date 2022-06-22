|
EQS-Adhoc: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Action for annulment of all resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of 20 May 2022
EQS-Ad-hoc: Vienna Insurance GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The Annual General Meeting of 20 May 2022, in accordance with the law, was held as a virtual annual general meeting to protect the participants. Staller Investments GmbH brought an action for annulment of all resolutions of the Annual General Meeting on the grounds that it should have been convened and held as an annual general meeting in person. VIG considers the lawsuit to be unfounded.
Contact:
Wolfgang Haas
Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
