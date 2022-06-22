Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.06.2022 14:23:20

EQS-Adhoc: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Action for annulment of all resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of 20 May 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vienna Insurance GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Action for annulment of all resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of 20 May 2022

22-Jun-2022 / 14:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Annual General Meeting of 20 May 2022, in accordance with the law, was held as a virtual annual general meeting to protect the participants. Staller Investments GmbH brought an action for annulment of all resolutions of the Annual General Meeting on the grounds that it should have been convened and held as an annual general meeting in person. VIG considers the lawsuit to be unfounded.

 

 

 

 

Contact:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP
Investor Relations
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

 

Wolfgang Haas
Head of Communication & Marketing, Spokesperson of the Group
Phone: +43(0)50 390-21029
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21029
E-Mail: wolfgang.haas@vig.com

 

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com

 

 

All news releases are also available at http://www.vig.com/ir.  

22-Jun-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
1010 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
Fax: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
E-mail: info@vig.com
Internet: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
WKN: A0ET17
Indices: Wiener Börse (ATX), Prager Börse (PX)
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1381381

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1381381  22-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1381381&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vienna Insurancemehr Nachrichten