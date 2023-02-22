Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
22.02.2023 16:10:02

EQS-Adhoc: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Preliminary VIG Group net results in a range of EUR 460 - 470 million significantly above expectations

22-Feb-2023 / 16:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the course of preparing the consolidated financial statements of VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe as of 31 December 2022, a preliminary, unaudited result after taxes and non-controlling interests in a range of EUR 460 - 470 million revealed. The result before taxes amounts to about EUR 560 million.

Based on the preliminary figures and taking into account the still volatile environment, the dividend proposal will be between EUR 1.25 and EUR 1.40 dividend per share, in line with market expectations and the established dividend policy of the Group.

Vienna Insurance Group will publish the preliminary results for 2022 and the concrete dividend proposal on 15 March 2023.

 

Contact:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP
Investor Relations

1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

 

Wolfgang Haas
Head of Communication & Marketing, Spokesperson of the Group
Phone: +43(0)50 390-21029
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21029
E-Mail: wolfgang.haas@vig.com

 

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com

 

 

All news releases are also available at http://www.vig.com/ir.  

22-Feb-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
1010 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
Fax: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
E-mail: info@vig.com
Internet: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
WKN: A0ET17
Indices: Wiener Börse (ATX), Prager Börse (PX)
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1566157

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1566157  22-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

