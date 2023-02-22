|
EQS-Adhoc: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Preliminary VIG Group net results in a range of EUR 460 - 470 million significantly above expectations
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Vienna Insurance GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
In the course of preparing the consolidated financial statements of VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe as of 31 December 2022, a preliminary, unaudited result after taxes and non-controlling interests in a range of EUR 460 - 470 million revealed. The result before taxes amounts to about EUR 560 million.
Based on the preliminary figures and taking into account the still volatile environment, the dividend proposal will be between EUR 1.25 and EUR 1.40 dividend per share, in line with market expectations and the established dividend policy of the Group.
Vienna Insurance Group will publish the preliminary results for 2022 and the concrete dividend proposal on 15 March 2023.
|
