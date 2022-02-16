EQS-Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group and the Hungarian state holding Corvinus establish cooperation in Hungary

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vienna Insurance GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Vienna Insurance Group and the Hungarian state holding Corvinus establish cooperation in Hungary



16-Feb-2022 / 17:22 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe ("VIG") and the Hungarian state Holding Corvinus Nemzetközi Befektetési Zrt. ("Corvinus") have agreed on the details of their cooperation which had been broadly defined in the Memorandum of Understanding dated December 23, 2021. Under the cooperation, Corvinus is to acquire a 45% participation in the Hungarian VIG companies.



The Hungarian VIG companies will be held through the Hungarian VIG holding company (VIG Magyarország Befektetési Zrt.) and two Dutch holding companies (Aegon Hungary Holding B.V. and Aegon Hungary Holding II B.V.). Corvinus will acquire a non-controlling minority interest of 45% in each of these three holding companies. The agreed purchase price for the three 45% participations in these holding companies amounts to about EUR 350 million.



98.64% of the shares of UNION Vienna Insurance Group Biztosító Zrt. will be contributed to the Hungarian VIG holding company. The two Dutch Aegon holding companies hold 100% of the shares in the Hungarian Aegon companies (insurance, asset management, pension fund and service companies). VIG will retain a controlling majority interest of 55% in these three holding companies. In a next step, it is planned to merge the three holding companies whereby the Hungarian VIG holding company is designated as the remaining central steering unit.



The closing of the transaction is subject to the necessary regulatory and competition approvals as well as the closing of the transaction with Aegon.



Contact:

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP

Investor Relations

1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30



Wolfgang Haas

Head of Group Communications & Marketing, Spokesperson of the Group

Phone: +43(0)50 390-21029

Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21029

E-Mail: wolfgang.haas@vig.com



Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920

Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920

E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com

All news releases are also available at http://www.vig.com/ir.



16-Feb-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com



