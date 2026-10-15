EQS-Adhoc: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP: Raised outlook for the full year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vienna Insurance GROUP AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP: Raised outlook for the full year 2026



15-Oct-2026 / 13:29 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Based on the positive business performance exceeding expectations to date and an initial assessment of the NÜRNBERGER Group’s contribution to profits in the 2026 financial year, Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) anticipates that the Group’s result before taxes will exceed the previously communicated range.



The Management of VIG is therefore raising the target range for the Group result before taxes in 2026 to between EUR 1.35 billion and EUR 1.40 billion.



The update for the first three quarters of 2026 will be published as planned on 26 November 2026.





End of Inside Information

15-Oct-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group



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