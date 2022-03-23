23.03.2022 11:25:03

EQS-Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group starts the closing of its acquisition of Aegon's Central and Eastern European business

Vienna Insurance Group starts the closing of its acquisition of Aegon's Central and Eastern European business

23-March-2022 / 11:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The closing of the acquisition of Aegon's business in Hungary took place today, following the approval of the Hungarian authorities. Together with the existing VIG insurance company UNION, the VIG Group will become the market leader in Hungary.

The closing of the participation of the Hungarian state holding company Corvinus with a 45% interest in the Hungarian insurance companies of the VIG Group is scheduled for 25 March 2022.

The closing will be completed upon the consummation of the acquisition of Aegon's business in Poland, Romania and Turkey after receipt of the respective regulatory approvals.
