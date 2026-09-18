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WKN: 765723 / ISIN: DE0007657231

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18.09.2026 17:49:03

EQS-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft: Villeroy & Boch adjusts its forecast for the 2026 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft: Villeroy & Boch adjusts its forecast for the 2026 financial year

18-Sep-2026 / 17:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Villeroy & Boch adjusts its forecast for the 2026 financial year
Mettlach, 18 September 2026 – The Management Board of Villeroy & Boch AG today decided to adjust its forecast for the 2026 financial year.
Geopolitical tensions, which continue to persist for longer than expected, and the resulting ongoing general economic weakness have led to an unsatisfactory revenue performance in the third quarter of 2026 and are consequently affecting the outlook for the remainder of the financial year. Against this background, the Company now expects a decline in revenue for the full year 2026 in the high single-digit percentage range compared to the prior year, as well as an operating EBIT of between €50 million and €56 million. Previously, the Company had anticipated a decline in consolidated revenue in the mid-to-high single-digit percentage range and an operating EBIT of €75 million. The expected rolling return on net operating assets is reduced accordingly from 8.5% - 10.0 % to 5.5 % - 6.5 %. Operating capital expenditure in the current financial year is expected to amount to around € 40 million.
Against this backdrop, the Management Board is refining its existing dividend policy to ensure that no more than the Group’s result of the financial year is distributed. In any event, the payment of the minimum dividend will be proposed.
The interim report on the first nine months of 2026 will be published as scheduled on 27 October 2026 and will contain further information on business performance in both divisions.

Media Contact:
Melanie Schnitzler
Director Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0) 151 23 54 75 55
E-Mail: schnitzler.melanie@villeroy-boch.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Susanne Reiter
Director Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0) 68 64 81 12 27  
E-Mail: reiter.susanne@villeroy-boch.com
 


End of Inside Information

18-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6864 81-0
E-mail: information@villeroy-boch.com
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de
ISIN: DE0007657231, DE0007657207
WKN: 765723
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900NK4WP5QSWI8X50
EQS News ID: 2401742

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2401742  18-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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