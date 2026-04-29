EQS-Adhoc: VINCORION SE reports substantial revenue growth in Q1 2026 compared to prior-year period; full-year guidance confirmed

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vincorion SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter

VINCORION SE reports substantial revenue growth in Q1 2026 compared to prior-year period; full-year guidance confirmed



29-Apr-2026 / 17:08 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Based on preliminary figures as of March 31, 2026, VINCORION SE ("VINCORION") generated group revenue of €69.0m in the first quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 40.1% compared to the prior-year period (€49.3m).



This positive development compared to the same quarter of the previous year is primarily attributable to a more even distribution of revenue across the fiscal year as well as ramp-up measures.

The Management Board confirms its full-year guidance for fiscal year 2026, comprising group revenue of €280m to €320m and an adjusted EBIT margin (as defined on the company's website) of 18% to 19%.



VINCORION will publish its results for the first quarter on May 7, 2026.

Contact:

VINCORION SE

Feldstrasse 155

22880 Wedel, Germany



Anneke Hoijtink (IR)

ir@vincorion.com



Frederike Gasa (PR)

media@vincorion.com



End of Inside Information

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