EQS-Adhoc: VINCORION SE: VINCORION revenue for the first half of 2026 is up significantly compared to the same period last year; full-year guidance confirmed

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vincorion SE / Key word(s): Results / Half year

VINCORION SE: VINCORION revenue for the first half of 2026 is up significantly compared to the same period last year; full-year guidance confirmed



10-Jul-2026 / 10:13 CET/CEST

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Based on provisional figures as of June 30, 2026, VINCORION SE (“VINCORION") achieved consolidated turnover of €81.2m in the second quarter of 2026; this represents an increase of 44.5% compared to the same period last year (€56.2m). For the first half of the year, consolidated turnover rose by 42.4% from €105.5m to €150.2m.



This increase compared to the same half-year of the previous year is primarily attributable to the successful implementation of the ramp-up measures.



The Management Board confirms its full-year guidance for fiscal year 2026, comprising group revenue of €280m to €320m and an adjusted EBIT margin of 18% to 19%.



VINCORION will publish its results for the first half of the year on 13 August 2026.



Contact:

VINCORION SE

Feldstrasse 155

22880 Wedel, Germany



ir@vincorion.com



Felix Zander (IR)

felix.zander@vincorion.com

P +494103602431



End of Inside Information

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