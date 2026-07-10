Vincorion Aktie

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WKN DE: VNC001 / ISIN: DE000VNC0014

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10.07.2026 10:13:34

EQS-Adhoc: VINCORION SE: VINCORION revenue for the first half of 2026 is up significantly compared to the same period last year; full-year guidance confirmed

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vincorion SE / Key word(s): Results / Half year
VINCORION SE: VINCORION revenue for the first half of 2026 is up significantly compared to the same period last year; full-year guidance confirmed

10-Jul-2026 / 10:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Based on provisional figures as of June 30, 2026, VINCORION SE (“VINCORION") achieved consolidated turnover of €81.2m in the second quarter of 2026; this represents an increase of 44.5% compared to the same period last year (€56.2m). For the first half of the year, consolidated turnover rose by 42.4% from €105.5m to €150.2m.

This increase compared to the same half-year of the previous year is primarily attributable to the successful implementation of the ramp-up measures.

The Management Board confirms its full-year guidance for fiscal year 2026, comprising group revenue of €280m to €320m and an adjusted EBIT margin of 18% to 19%.

VINCORION will publish its results for the first half of the year on 13 August 2026.

Contact:
VINCORION SE
Feldstrasse 155
22880 Wedel, Germany

ir@vincorion.com

Felix Zander (IR)
felix.zander@vincorion.com
P +494103602431


End of Inside Information

10-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: VINCORION SE
Feldstraße 155
22880 Wedel
Germany
Phone: +49 4103 60-0
E-mail: ir@vincorion.com
Internet: https://vincorion.com
ISIN: DE000VNC0014
WKN: VNC001
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 2363786

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2363786  10-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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