Vincorion Aktie
WKN DE: VNC001 / ISIN: DE000VNC0014
|
10.07.2026 10:13:34
EQS-Adhoc: VINCORION SE: VINCORION revenue for the first half of 2026 is up significantly compared to the same period last year; full-year guidance confirmed
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Vincorion SE / Key word(s): Results / Half year
Based on provisional figures as of June 30, 2026, VINCORION SE (“VINCORION") achieved consolidated turnover of €81.2m in the second quarter of 2026; this represents an increase of 44.5% compared to the same period last year (€56.2m). For the first half of the year, consolidated turnover rose by 42.4% from €105.5m to €150.2m.
This increase compared to the same half-year of the previous year is primarily attributable to the successful implementation of the ramp-up measures.
The Management Board confirms its full-year guidance for fiscal year 2026, comprising group revenue of €280m to €320m and an adjusted EBIT margin of 18% to 19%.
VINCORION will publish its results for the first half of the year on 13 August 2026.
Contact:
VINCORION SE
Feldstrasse 155
22880 Wedel, Germany
ir@vincorion.com
Felix Zander (IR)
felix.zander@vincorion.com
P +494103602431
End of Inside Information
10-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VINCORION SE
|Feldstraße 155
|22880 Wedel
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4103 60-0
|E-mail:
|ir@vincorion.com
|Internet:
|https://vincorion.com
|ISIN:
|DE000VNC0014
|WKN:
|VNC001
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|2363786
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2363786 10-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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