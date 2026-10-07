EQS-Adhoc: VINCORION SE: VINCORION SE reports 41% higher revenue for the first 9 months of 2026 compared to the same period last year; Full-Year Guidance raised

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vincorion SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Full year

VINCORION SE: VINCORION SE reports 41% higher revenue for the first 9 months of 2026 compared to the same period last year; Full-Year Guidance raised



07-Oct-2026 / 15:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



VINCORION SE reports 41% higher revenue for the first 9 months of 2026 compared to the same period last year; Full-Year Guidance raised



Based on preliminary figures as of September 30, 2026, VINCORION SE (VINCORION“) achieved consolidated revenue of €87.5 million in the third quarter of 2026; this represents a 39.8% increase compared to the same period last year (€62.6 million). For the first nine months, consolidated revenue thus increased by 41.4% from €168.1 million to €237.7 million. Against this backdrop, the Executive Board is raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2026 and now expects consolidated revenue of €323 million to €333 million (originally €280 million to €320 million). In addition, the Executive Board now expects a higher adjusted EBIT margin of 18.5% to 19.5% for fiscal year 2026 (originally 18.0% to 19.0%).



Compared to the same period last year, this increase is attributable to an exceptionally strong third quarter during a traditionally weaker summer season.



VINCORION will release its results for the first nine months on 11 November 2026.



Contact:

VINCORION SE

Feldstrasse 155

22880 Wedel, Germany



ir@vincorion.com



Felix Zander (IR)

felix.zander@vincorion.com

+494103602431



End of Inside Information

07-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News