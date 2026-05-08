Viromed Medical Aktie

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WKN DE: A40ZVN / ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7

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08.05.2026 19:12:53

EQS-Adhoc: Viromed Medical AG missed revenue forecast for 2025 financial year, but continued to grow significantly and achieved a positive result; revised forecast for 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Forecast / Full year
Viromed Medical AG missed revenue forecast for 2025 financial year, but continued to grow significantly and achieved a positive result; revised forecast for 2026

08-May-2026 / 19:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Viromed Medical AG missed revenue forecast for 2025 financial year, but continued to grow significantly and achieved a positive result; revised forecast for 2026

Rellingen, May 8, 2026 – Viromed Medical AG (“Viromed”; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7), a medical technology company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, has – based on the preliminary figures available today – significantly increased its consolidated revenue in the 2025 financial year and substantially improved its earnings. Consolidated revenue rose from €1.1 million in the 2024 financial year to €5.1 million in the 2025 financial year. Net income reached €0.6 million (previous year: €–3.1 million). While revenue thus fell short of the projected range of €8 million to €10 million, the net income exceeded the original forecast (“slightly positive result”).

Due to delays in the market launch of ViroCAP® and the approval of PulmoPlas®, the Management Board is revising the forecast for the 2026 financial year published on June 30, 2025, via a notification pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR); (the previous forecast for 2026: revenue of approximately €80 million and a significantly double-digit EBIT margin). According to the Management Board, the market potential for the medical devices developed by Viromed remains high and is underpinned by numerous distribution partnerships as well as strong interest in the diverse applications of cold plasma technology. Against this backdrop, the Management Board expects a significant increase in both revenue and net income for the current 2026 financial year at the consolidated level.

The complete audited financial results for the 2025 financial year are expected to be published on 22 May 2026 at the latest.

 

Notifying person:

Uwe Perbandt, CEO Viromed Medical AG

Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de



End of Inside Information

08-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Hauptstraße 105
25462 Rellingen
Germany
E-mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de
Internet: https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/
ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7
WKN: A40ZVN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2324414

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2324414  08-May-2026 CET/CEST

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