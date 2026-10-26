EQS-Adhoc: Viromed Medical AG resolves to conduct a capital increase through a cash contribution, excluding shareholders' subscription rights

EQS-Ad-hoc: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase

Viromed Medical AG resolves to conduct a capital increase through a cash contribution, excluding shareholders' subscription rights



26-Oct-2026 / 08:59 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Viromed Medical AG resolves to conduct a capital increase through a cash contribution, excluding shareholders' subscription rights

Rellingen, October 26, 2026 – With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board of Viromed Medical AG (“Viromed”; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7), resolved today to increase the company’s share capital – excluding shareholders’ subscription rights – from the current EUR 21,250,000 to EUR 21,700,000, an increase of EUR 450,000. This will be achieved by partially utilising Authorised Capital 2025 through the issuance of 450,000 new registered shares with no par value at a placement price of EUR 4.50 each. Initially, the new shares will be subscribed by Small & Mid Cap Investmentbank AG, Munich, and will subsequently be offered to selected investors as part of a private placement.

The gross proceeds from the offering, totalling EUR 2 million, are to be used to finance the company’s working capital.

Notifying person:

Uwe Perbandt, CEO Viromed Medical AG

Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de