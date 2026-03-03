Viromed Medical Aktie

03.03.2026 17:45:33

EQS-Adhoc: Viromed Medical AG signs letter of intent to acquire relyon plasma GmbH

EQS-Ad-hoc: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company
Viromed Medical AG signs letter of intent to acquire relyon plasma GmbH

03-March-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Viromed Medical AG signs letter of intent to acquire relyon plasma GmbH

Rellingen, March 03, 2026 – Viromed Medical AG ("Viromed“; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7), a medical technology company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, has today signed a letter of intent to acquire all shares in relyon plasma GmbH, which is based in Regensburg (“relyon”). The purchase price is currently under negotiation, but Viromed estimates it will be in the low- to mid-double-digit million euro range. The conclusion of the corresponding share purchase agreement is expected to be concluded in the second quarter of 2026 and will be subject to a successful due diligence review and the fulfilment of customary closing conditions.

relyon is a subsidiary of TDK Electronics AG and is one of the leading technology providers in the field of atmospheric plasma technology. reylon develops modular systems and customized OEM components for industrial and medical applications and has an extensive international patent portfolio in the field of plasma technology. In recent years, Viromed has worked with relyon to develop the cold plasma medical devices in the ViroCAP® and PulmoPlas® product families. In addition, relyon is currently handling the production of these systems on behalf of Viromed.

Through this planned acquisition, Viromed will expand its value chain and gain direct access to reylon's expertise.

 

Notifying person:

Uwe Perbandt, CEO Viromed Medical AG


Contact Viromed:

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de



End of Inside Information

03-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Hauptstraße 105
25462 Rellingen
Germany
E-mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de
Internet: https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/
ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7
WKN: A40ZVN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2284950

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2284950  03-March-2026 CET/CEST

