Viromed Medical Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZVN / ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7
|
03.03.2026 17:45:33
EQS-Adhoc: Viromed Medical AG signs letter of intent to acquire relyon plasma GmbH
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company
Viromed Medical AG signs letter of intent to acquire relyon plasma GmbH
Rellingen, March 03, 2026 – Viromed Medical AG ("Viromed“; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7), a medical technology company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, has today signed a letter of intent to acquire all shares in relyon plasma GmbH, which is based in Regensburg (“relyon”). The purchase price is currently under negotiation, but Viromed estimates it will be in the low- to mid-double-digit million euro range. The conclusion of the corresponding share purchase agreement is expected to be concluded in the second quarter of 2026 and will be subject to a successful due diligence review and the fulfilment of customary closing conditions.
relyon is a subsidiary of TDK Electronics AG and is one of the leading technology providers in the field of atmospheric plasma technology. reylon develops modular systems and customized OEM components for industrial and medical applications and has an extensive international patent portfolio in the field of plasma technology. In recent years, Viromed has worked with relyon to develop the cold plasma medical devices in the ViroCAP® and PulmoPlas® product families. In addition, relyon is currently handling the production of these systems on behalf of Viromed.
Through this planned acquisition, Viromed will expand its value chain and gain direct access to reylon's expertise.
Notifying person:
Uwe Perbandt, CEO Viromed Medical AG
E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de
End of Inside Information
03-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Viromed Medical AG
|Hauptstraße 105
|25462 Rellingen
|Germany
|E-mail:
|kontakt@viromed-medical.de
|Internet:
|https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZVN7
|WKN:
|A40ZVN
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2284950
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2284950 03-March-2026 CET/CEST
