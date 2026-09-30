Viromed Medical Aktie

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WKN DE: A40ZVN / ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7

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30.09.2026 17:45:14

EQS-Adhoc: Viromed Medical AG: Study on cold plasma application in the lung accepted for publication by an internationally leading medical journal

EQS-Ad-hoc: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Other
Viromed Medical AG: Study on cold plasma application in the lung accepted for publication by an internationally leading medical journal

30-Sep-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Viromed Medical AG: Study on cold plasma application in the lung accepted for publication by an internationally leading medical journal

Rellingen, 30 September 2026 – Viromed Medical AG (“Viromed”; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7) announces that a scientific paper on the results of the study on the application of cold atmospheric plasma in the lung has cleared this high hurdle and has been accepted by an internationally leading medical journal. Viromed was informed of this by the scientific leadership of the study.

The study was prepared and submitted under the scientific leadership of Prof. Dr. Hortense Slevogt, Hannover Medical School and Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research. Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG, is a co-author of the paper.

The study addresses the application of cold atmospheric plasma in severe infectious lung diseases, in particular in connection with ventilator-associated pneumonia. A significant, pathogen-independent reduction of pathogenic germs was demonstrated, together with a clearly defined therapeutic safety window. Histological analyses and further examinations showed no safety-relevant tissue damage within this application window.

The scientific details of the study will be communicated by the participating scientists after publication of the paper.
 

Notifying person:

Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG

Contact Viromed:

E-mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de



End of Inside Information

30-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Hauptstraße 105
25462 Rellingen
Germany
E-mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de
Internet: https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/
ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7
WKN: A40ZVN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 894500XR05MYCVCCR171
EQS News ID: 2408210

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2408210  30-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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