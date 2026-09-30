EQS-Adhoc: Viromed Medical AG: Study on cold plasma application in the lung accepted for publication by an internationally leading medical journal

EQS-Ad-hoc: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Other

Viromed Medical AG: Study on cold plasma application in the lung accepted for publication by an internationally leading medical journal



30-Sep-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST

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Viromed Medical AG: Study on cold plasma application in the lung accepted for publication by an internationally leading medical journal

Rellingen, 30 September 2026 – Viromed Medical AG (“Viromed”; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7) announces that a scientific paper on the results of the study on the application of cold atmospheric plasma in the lung has cleared this high hurdle and has been accepted by an internationally leading medical journal. Viromed was informed of this by the scientific leadership of the study.

The study was prepared and submitted under the scientific leadership of Prof. Dr. Hortense Slevogt, Hannover Medical School and Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research. Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG, is a co-author of the paper.

The study addresses the application of cold atmospheric plasma in severe infectious lung diseases, in particular in connection with ventilator-associated pneumonia. A significant, pathogen-independent reduction of pathogenic germs was demonstrated, together with a clearly defined therapeutic safety window. Histological analyses and further examinations showed no safety-relevant tissue damage within this application window.

The scientific details of the study will be communicated by the participating scientists after publication of the paper.



Notifying person:

Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG

Contact Viromed:

E-mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de